Advantage Solutions Announces Date For Its 3Q’24 Financial Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) announced today that its third-quarter results will be released at 7 a.m. ET on November 7, 2024, followed by a call at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-343-4136 or for international callers, 1-203-518-9843. The conference ID is ADVQ3. Three hours after the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or, for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode is 11156956. The replay recording will be available until November 14, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous conference call webcast by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Advantage Solutions website at ir.advantagesolutions.net/investor-relations . The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it's creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit

Investor Contacts:

Ruben Mella

Media Contacts:

Peter Frost

