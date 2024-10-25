FIRST LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST MCDONALD's ONION SUPPLIER TAYLOR FARMS

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers have filed the first lawsuit against McDonald's onion supplier Taylor Farms arising from of the multistate

E. coli

outbreak linked to the "slivered" onions used on McDonald's Quarter Pounders. The defendants are McDonald Corporation and Taylor Fresh Foods, (Taylor Farms). The lawsuit has been filed in Cook County, Illinois, where McDonald's is headquartered. A copy of the Complaint is available upon request.

The Plaintiff is Colorado resident Logan Grinstead, who fell ill two days after consuming a McDonald's Quarter Pounder containing contaminated Taylor Farms' slivered onions, according to the Complaint.



In the wake of the outbreak, McDonalds indicated that slivered onions were a likely vehicle for the outbreak strain of E. coli, and McDonalds identified Taylor Farms as the source of those onions. OFT Lawyer Brendan Flaherty has called for both McDonalds and Taylor Farms to publicly release what they know.



"McDonalds believes contaminated onions rather than its beef were the source of the outbreak strain but really have not said what evidence they have. McDonalds keeps good track of its food suppliers, and says those onions came from Taylor Farms. But Taylor Farms has not publicly stepped up and taken responsibility, publicly identified the growing fields or the customers who received those onions. If you want the public to trust you, you've got to come clean. Transparency and trust go hand in hand," he said in a recent interview. "That is why Mr. Grinstead brought his case: to find out how this happened and get those responsible to step up and take responsibility," Flaherty said.

According to Flaherty, what will be most telling is whether any product or field testing of onions prove to be positive for E. coli. "I want to see the receipts," he said. "If all tests, industry and public health, were negative, tell us. If there were any tests that were positive, tell us that too. Tests don't lie."

So far, the outbreak sickened 75 people in 13 states, 2 have developed a serious, life-threatening kidney condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), and one individual has died. Those numbers, however, are expected to increase as the investigation goes on.

