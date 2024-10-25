EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Pentixapharm Holding AG: Upcoming Changes in the Management and Supervisory Boards of the Pentixapharm Group

Berlin, Germany, October 25, 2024 - Following the receipt of various approvals, consents, and registrations, Pentixapharm Holding AG will implement, at the end of October 2024, a series of changes to the group's management bodies. As announced, Dr. Hakim Bouterfa, founder and CEO of Pentixapharm AG, will step down from his positions on the Management Boards of both Pentixapharm AG and Pentixapharm Holding AG, effective October 27, 2024. He will transition to the Supervisory Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG. This transition does not require a shareholder resolution, as the major shareholder, Eckert Wagniskapital und Frühphasenfinanzierung GmbH, exercised its nomination right, and Dr. Bouterfa accepted the appointment. Simultaneously, with Dr. Bouterfa's transition, nuclear medicine specialist Prof. Dr. Ken Herrmann will join the Supervisory Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG. He was appointed to this position at the Annual General Meeting in June 2024 and has now received the necessary consents. The physicist Paola Eckert-Palvarini, who temporarily held this role as an elected substitute, will step down at this time. Until all changes are formally completed, including the execution of various supplementary agreements, Dr. Andreas Eckert will temporarily assume the role of Executive Chairman on the Management Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG. In the interim, Frank Perschmann will serve as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Dirk Pleimes has been appointed as CEO of Pentixapharm AG by the Supervisory Board, effective October 27, 2024. He will continue to serve as Chief Medical Officer, with no changes to the other operational management positions. These restructuring measures represent the organizational completion of the spin-off from the former parent company, Eckert & Ziegler SE. A full list of the new management and supervisory board members is expected to be available on the company's website starting Monday. Biographical information on Prof. Herrmann will be provided in a separate press release upon his assumption of office. About Pentixapharm Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with its offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing CXCR4 ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceutical approaches with a clear commercial pathway for diagnostic and therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine and inflammatory diseases.

