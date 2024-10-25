Worlds Collide Millennium Apart When A Druid Grapples With Destiny And A 21St-Century Archeologist Discovers Her Story In Stones

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of Historical Fantasy Series WHEEL OF THE YEAR

Charleston, SC, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasoned archeologist L.E.L. Delafield just released her new series, a prehistoric fantasy rooted in research and facts-and bursting with a cast and plot so intriguing, readers won't be able to put it down.

It's 1800 BCE and Ailsa, a 17-year-old Druid, prepares herself to become the new leader of her order. She may have several years before she's acting head, but her precious time slips away as she navigates the balance of fulfilling her destiny, exploring her heart's desires, and uncovering the secrets of her ancestral land that foreigners plan to invade.

Thousands of years in the future, Edie O'Connor is a doctoral candidate desperate to complete a textbook on Neolithic Standing Stones-the last project she and her late mentor worked on together. As she delves deeper into the stone's mysteries, Edie uncovers forgotten truths about life, love, and the enduring power of friendship.

“I [think Wheel of the Year will] appeal to Outlander readers who may want more information on the origins of the stone structures and the mysticism surrounding them,” said the author.

Wheel of the Year: The Age of Stone is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Text>Barnes and . For more information about the author, please visit her social media platforms

Facebook: L.E.L. Delafield

Instagram:

About the Author:

L.E.L. Delafield, a North Carolina native, is a seasoned archaeologist with degrees from The University of North Carolina and The University College of Dublin. Her expertise in Prehistoric Archaeology breathes authenticity into her historical narratives. A former high school teacher, Delafield is also a passionate hiker, doula, and dog rescuer. She is the acclaimed author of the Wheel of the Year series and a recipient of the Sam Selden Prize in Playwriting. Her writing, rich in relationships, excitement, and romance, is deeply rooted in historical accuracy. Delafield resides in Pittsboro, NC with her husband and two daughters.

Attachment

Text>Wheel of the Year: The Age of Stone

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...