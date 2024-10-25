Rajasthan Bypolls: 94 Candidates File Nominations For Seven Constituencies

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 25 (IANS) A total of 94 candidates submitted nomination papers for the by-elections to be held on seven Assembly constituencies of the state on November 13.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that the highest number of nominations were filed in Dausa as a total of 21 candidates filed their nominations while Salumbar registered the lowest number of nominations as seven candidates filed their candidature from here.

State Kirodilal Meena's brother Jagmohan Meena is contesting from Dausa, making the election interesting while Salumbar will see a triangular contest with BJP' Shanta Devi, wife of former MLA Amrita Meena, Congress' Reshma Meena and BTP' Jitesh Kumar Katara in the fray.

The CEO said that the total number of nomination papers submitted by 94 candidates is 118, which will be scrutinised by the concerned Returning Officer on Monday, October 28. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 30.

He informed that voting through EVMs for the assembly by-election will be held on November 13 and counting of votes will be done on November 23.

He said that as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the affidavits submitted by the candidates along with their nomination papers have been uploaded on the Commission's mobile app 'KYC' and the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Rajasthan.

Any citizen and general voter can get information about the educational qualifications, movable and immovable assets and criminal records of the candidates in these affidavits.

The Chief Electoral Officer informed that the concerned candidates are required to publish or broadcast these affidavits in local newspapers and news channels thrice between 31 October and 11 November.

Bypolls on two seats are being held due to the deaths of sitting MLAs -- Congress' Zubair Khan (Ramgarh) and BJP's Amritlal Meena (Salumbar).

In the rest five constituencies, the MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls, necessitating the bypolls.