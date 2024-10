AI-Driven Hackers Are Reshaping Cybersecurity In The Middle East, Says Security Industry Expert

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

The regions cybersecurity strategies are evolving in real-time, balancing the potential of AI with the growing sophistication of AI-driven cyberattacks

Fawaz Alsumaim, Head of the Anti-Internet and Information Systems Crime Division, of Interior Bahrain, to discuss the next generation of hackers at the Intersec 2025 Security Leader's Summit The summit will explore how hackers are using AI to develop more sophisticated, large-scale cyberattacks and what Middle Eastern organisations can do to protect themselves Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into cybersecurity is transforming both the defensive and offensive sides of digital security and will be a major topic of discussion when cybersecurity experts convene at the Intersec 2025 Security Leaders' Summit from 14-16 January 2025 to share insights into how the Middle East's cybersecurity strategies are evolving in real-time, balancing AIs potential with the growing sophistication of AI-driven cyberattacks.

Fawaz Alsumaim, Head of the Anti-Internet and Information Systems Crime Division, Ministry of Interior Bahrain

According to Cisco's 2024 Cybersecurity Readiness Index, AI is playing an increasingly crucial role in the cybersecurity landscape in Bahrain, the UAE, and the wider Middle East. It has become one of the five pillars of cybersecurity readiness that are most relevant to securing today's organisations. The report revealed that 91% of UAE companies use AI technologies to address todays rapidly evolving threat landscape in their cybersecurity strategies.

Speaking ahead of the Summit, Fawaz Alsumaim, Head of the Anti-Internet and Information Systems Crime Division, Ministry of Interior Bahrain, said, " AI is rapidly transforming the landscape of cyber warfare, altering how nations and organisations defend themselves and how adversaries conduct attacks. Future conflicts may involve AI-driven autonomous systems capable of launching and defending against cyber-attacks with minimal human intervention. This could lead to faster, more dynamic, and potentially more destructive engagements in cyberspace."

Alsumaim explained that nations are increasingly using AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to protect their significant critical infrastructure, including preventing national disruption, maintaining operational security, safeguarding supply chains, resisting hybrid warfare, protecting civilian populations, and ensuring economic resilience.

Meanwhile, no single nation can tackle these sophisticated threats alone, and cross-border cooperation enables the sharing of knowledge, intelligence, and best practices. Countries like Bahrain and the UAE are both beneficiaries and vital contributors to such collaboration.

The 26th edition of Intersec, the world's leading trade fair for safety, security, and fire protection, will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). While cybersecurity will be a focus at the Security Leader's Summit, the three-day conference will also cover sessions on next-gen integrated security, balancing innovation, privacy and risk, and strategies for global collaboration.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, "At Intersec 2025, summit attendees will be offered key insights into how AI is reshaping the cyber threat landscape in the Middle East, providing organisations with practical steps to mitigate risks and enhance their resilience. This session will emphasise the importance of staying ahead of these new threats through AI-powered defence mechanisms."

The UAE Cyber Security Council is a supporting partner of Intersec 2025. The exhibition will spotlight cybersecurity, emphasising the in{cyber} section. The event will also feature a dedicated startup zone and Innovation Stage at in{cyber}, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and advancements.

About Intersec

Intersec, in its 26th edition, is the world-leading business event for the global safety and security industry value chain. The event brings together suppliers, thought-leaders, innovators, manufacturers, and buyers face to face to discuss leading-edge technology, see the very latest products and solutions across a wide range of industries and business sectors, and conduct business. The upcoming edition takes place from the 14-16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and is staged under the theme The worlds number one event mapping the future in safety, security and fire protection.

For more information, please visit our website .