UNFI WORKERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Warehouse Workers Overcome UNFI's Union Busting to Secure Representation with Teamsters Local 79

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 280 warehouse workers in Sarasota have overcome UNFI's outrageous union-busting tactics and voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 79. UNFI's management shamelessly tried to exploit the chaos and destruction Hurricane Milton brought to the Sarasota community in a failed attempt to stop their workers from organizing.

"I am absolutely ecstatic to be a part of the Teamsters," said Ranjel Pineda, a UNFI worker and new member of Local 79. "It feels amazing knowing we don't have to put up with UNFI's bullying and unfair labor practices anymore."

As these 278 UNFI workers returned to their homes and started to rebuild their lives, the company wasted no time in trying to undermine their rights-illegally suspending two workers on the organizing committee without pay.

"UNFI's management has been acting like a bunch of looters, trying to take advantage of their workers in the middle of a community-wide crisis," said Brian Rothman, President of Local 79. "UNFI workers sent a strong message to these slimeballs: they will not stand for being bullied. Now that they have Teamsters representation, their days of being disrespected are over."

Local 79 and the Teamsters Warehouse Division and Organizing Department have provided critical assistance to these workers as they recover from this catastrophic storm and confront UNFI's illegal anti-worker activities.

"I've seen companies do a lot of shady stuff in my day, but UNFI's attempt to screw over its workers in the middle of a hurricane truly takes the cake," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "We can't wait to secure these new Teamsters a contract that guarantees they never have to put up with this garbage again."

The Teamsters represent over 5,000 UNFI workers nationwide. Since 2022, more than 2,000 workers at UNFI have voted to join the union.

