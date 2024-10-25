Glimpact Named Finalist For Anthem Awards For Myglimpact App

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) grade environmental impact assessment in your pocket: MyGlimpact reveals the true environmental footprint of your lifestyle beyond the narrow view of carbon footprint to encompass your impact on all nine planetary boundaries.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glimpact , the leading for analyzing the overall systemic environmental impact of products and organizations, today announced that its MyGlimpact app has been named a finalist in the prestigious Anthem Awards , in the Sustainability, Environment, & Climate category. The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose and mission-driven work from individuals, organizations, and brands creating long-lasting impact in the world. Glimpact's nomination underscores the growing importance of giving consumers the tools to take actionable steps toward sustainability.

The nomination recognizes the MyGlimpact app, which provides an unprecedented, holistic view of the environmental footprint of individuals, making environmental awareness accessible to everyone for the first time. Unlike traditional tools that focus solely on carbon footprint, MyGlimpact incorporates all categories of human impact on the planet, modeling the nine planetary boundaries according to the latest scientific doctrines. The app is built on the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) and Organization Environmental Footprint (OEF) methods adopted by the European Union (EU) and referenced in major legislation like the CSRD Directive and ESPR Regulation.

“This nomination is a great recognition of the originality and the unprecedented nature of our My Glimpact application,” said Christophe Girardier , CEO of Glimpact North America.“Through this application, we wanted on the one hand to reveal the reality of everyone's global environmental footprint and on the other hand to raise awareness among citizens about the causes of their individual impact and especially the real levers for action to reduce it. MyGlimpact thus wants to provoke awareness and a collective dynamic of actions in favor of a real ecological transition of human behavior. That the prize recognized this innovation is a great source of pride and reward for our efforts and this technological feat.”

MyGlimpact offers users a comprehensive way to assess their environmental impact, rooted in the planetary boundary concept, which has been adopted by the EU. By analyzing behaviors such as food consumption, transportation, and energy use, the app delivers a personalized score indicating how many Earths would be required if everyone lived similarly. More importantly, it offers tailored recommendations across 16 environmental impact categories, including greenhouse gas emissions, water use, and biodiversity threats, providing actionable steps for reduction. Take an individual living in NYC, say they are a meat eater living in an apartment and taking public, using the MyGlimpact app we can see that if everyone lived like them, we would consume 5.49 planets. 42% of their total environmental impact comes from their food. The app goes on to breakdown the source of this impact from vacation travel to shopping habits and hours spent on social media.

Since its launch in June 2024 , MyGlimpact has garnered attention for its unique ability to simplify complex environmental science into actionable insights for consumers. With rising demand for sustainable products and services-particularly among younger generations-the app has filled a critical gap by enabling individuals to understand and mitigate their personal contributions to the environmental crisis.

“Through MyGlimpact, we also aim to turn citizens into ambassadors for this global and systemic vision of the environmental footprint-one that goes beyond GHG emissions,” added Girardier.“We hope that through their advocacy, individuals can inspire the organizations they work for to adopt the same holistic approach and lead their industries toward real ecological transitions."

This year marks the 2nd Annual Anthem Community Voice Celebration to uplift the work of Anthem Finalists. Supporters can celebrate and vote for Glimpact's work online from October 15th to October 31st at celebrate.anthemawards.com. All Finalists are also in the running to win a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Anthem Award selected by Anthem judges. All Winners for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards will be announced on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024.

The MyGlimpact app can be downloaded from Google Play and the Apple App Store .

About Glimpact

Glimpact, a sustainability startup with operations in New York, France and Belgium, is the first digital platform enabling the assessment of the overall environmental impact of products and organizations based on the new scientific doctrine of the EU. It provides access to the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodology, developed by the European scientific community and adopted by the EU in 2021. Glimpact allows all stakeholders to not only measure the environmental footprint of their products or organizations but more importantly, to identify effective actions to reduce it.

The French government has selected Glimpact as the coordinator for one of the methods considered in the government experiment on environmental labeling of food and textile products. The company is a member of the technical committee assisting the Ministry of Ecological Transition in defining the modalities of environmental labeling mandated by the Climate and Resilience Law. Glimpact has been chosen by the European Commission, following a global tender, to implement legislation for the battery and photovoltaic solar panel sectors. This legislation will require these actors to display the environmental footprint of their products measured using the PEF methodology.

Glimpact already boasts solid expertise and experience with major players in the industry and distribution, including Lacoste, Decathlon, Mars, Gant, Carrefour, Puratos, Manutan, Spadel, Adeo, Lyreco, Pimkie, Chantelle, Celio, Aigle, Galler, and Bewital.

For more information, visit .

Media contact:

Olivia Ludington

Firecracker PR

...

1-888-317-4687 ext. 702

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at