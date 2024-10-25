Cong’S Ajoy Kumar Urges ECI To Restrain Odisha Guv From Participating In Active Politics

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (IANS) in-charge and party's candidate from the Jamshedpur East constituency, Ajoy Kumar accused Odisha Governor and former Chief of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das of involving in active and campaigning for his daughter-in-law in the upcoming Jharkhand elections.

Kumar urged the Chief Election Commissioner of India to issue directions to restrain the Odisha Governor from participating in active politics and electioneering in Jharkhand.

He accused Das of violating the model code of conduct by meddling in active politics despite holding a constitutional post.

In his complaint sent to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Kumar alleged:“In continuance to my letter dated 23-October (Ref 76/2024), this is to bring to your notice again that Raghuwar Das, Governor of Odisha, continues to campaign for his daughter-in-law, Purnima Das contesting from 48, Jamshedpur East, on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.”

Kumar also drew the attention of ECI towards the alleged involvement of the Odisha Governor in active politics. He alleged that Das was reportedly found participating in election booth committee meetings in the east Jamshedpur constituency and was found distributing various materials in public.

“The above act of the Governor of Odisha establishes a major concern that has been highlighted by me via various press conferences hence there is an urgent need for the Election Commission of India to intervene,” added Kumar.

He urged the ECI to issue directions to restrain Das from participating in active politics.

Odisha Biju Janata Dal has launched a scathing attack against Das for allegedly turning the Odisha Governor's residence or Raj Bhavan into the war room for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The party had alleged that Das, despite holding a constitutional post, was reducing the dignity of the Raj Bhavan.

The Odisha Governor has also been the target of the opposition congress and BJD over the alleged assault on the assistant section officer (ASO) by the Governor's son during Rath Yatra in Puri earlier this year.