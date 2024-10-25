A Nation Fractured: Dwindling Patriotism Adding To Growing Division?

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Americans Desire Civility & Compromise in but National Division Continues to Threaten U.S. Democracy

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent national survey from the nonpartisan group, The Common Good, in collaboration with Emerson College Polling conducted October 15-17, 2024, reveals a deepening national divide while also showcasing some hope for improvement.

The Common Good of Division for Fall 2024 remains alarmingly high at 70.9. Key insights from the survey include:

Americans think a decline in patriotism is a cause of national division; a plurality think Kamala Harris will lessen it.



Patriotism : A majority of Americans (66%) believe that people are generally less patriotic than in the past. Nearly half (48%) see this as a contributing factor to the nation's growing divisions. 39% of Americans define patriotism as 'love of country', while 23% emphasized 'advocating for reform and change.'

A Path Forward: When asked which presidential candidate is more likely to reduce national division, 46% of Americans believe Kamala Harris would be most effective, while 32% favor Donald Trump. Additionally, 16% believe neither candidate would help.

The Enemy Within : The survey reveals that 73% fear the greatest threat to America is internal rather than external. 72% fear that national division directly threatens democracy.

Effectiveness of Government : While 76% of Americans agree that civility is necessary for a healthy democracy, the survey highlights a troubling reality: more than half of Americans (63%) believe the government is so divided it is no longer effective, and an equal percentage are somewhat or outright dissatisfied with the government's performance. Civility & Compromise: A stunning 86% of Americans believe it's possible to disagree about politics respectfully, and 63% think compromise is more important in a politician than standing firm to support principles. This emphasis on compromise and civility may be an encouraging sign for reducing national division and uniting Americans, which 55% say is a responsibility that falls equally upon citizens, elected officials, and the media.

Patricia Duff, founder of The Common Good, commented on the findings: "National division remains a major threat to our democracy. Our challenge is to focus on these shared values and collective crises to rebuild trust and foster a more constructive conversation," added Duff. "We see some encouraging shifts, but the work remains."

For more details see The Common Good Index of National Division .

About The Common Good

The Common Good strives to inspire broad participation in our democracy through the free exchange of ideas and civil dialogue and seeks to find ways to bridge the growing divisions that threaten our nation.

