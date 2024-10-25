MCQ Markets To Host Exclusive Webinar On October 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCQ Markets, an emerging in the luxury asset space, is pleased to announce a webinar event featuring a corporate development update and a fireside chat with CEO Curt Hopkins. The event will take place on October 31, 2024, at 11:00 AM (ET) .

In this exclusive webinar, Curt Hopkins will provide insights into the latest developments at MCQ Markets, including recent growth initiatives, product innovations, and key strategic priorities for 2025. Following the corporate update, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a live Q&A session during the fireside chat with the CEO, offering a unique opportunity to hear directly from an industry leader.

The webinar is open to investors, clients, partners, and industry professionals, providing a platform for direct dialogue and deeper engagement with MCQ Markets.

Event Details:



Date : October 31, 2024

Time : 11:00 AM ET Registration Link :



"We're excited to share our progress with our stakeholders and explore the exciting future ahead for MCQ Markets. This event represents a key opportunity for our community to stay informed and connected with the strategic direction of our company," said Curt Hopkins, CEO of MCQ Markets.

To register for the webinar, please visit the link above. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

About MCQ Markets

MCQ Markets is redefining luxury asset ownership by making exotic automobiles attainable through its innovative fractional ownership model. The platform serves both passionate enthusiasts and seasoned investors, democratizing luxury ownership and allowing more individuals to invest in assets that were previously out of reach. For more information, please visit:

Investments contain a high degree of risk. You should carefully review the MCQ Markets offering circular before deciding to invest, a copy of which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website, linked here: .

Contact Information:

MCQ Markets Media Contact

Email: ...