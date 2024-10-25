Ataccama Celebrates Exceptional Data Leaders With Data Visionary Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Data leaders recognized for innovation using Ataccama solutions and achieving significant data-driven impact for their organizations.

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama, today announced the winners of its Data Visionary Awards, which celebrate the exceptional achievements of its customers and community members. The Data Visionary Awards honor the businesses and individuals who have demonstrated innovative use of our data trust to drive positive change resulting in outstanding growth and significant impact in their respective organizations.

Mike McKee, CEO of Ataccama, said, "Ataccama's mission is to help organizations accelerate business outcomes with data they can trust. We are proud to recognize these outstanding data leaders who have demonstrated innovation and commitment to data excellence using the Ataccama ONE platform. The awards embody our company values, including aiming high and working as one team, to celebrate the great contribution of our customers and community to advancing innovation in the data field. Their

achievements demonstrate the value of data-driven decision-making and the transformative impact of effective data management."

The Ataccama Data Visionary award winners were evaluated against four key criteria: innovation in using Ataccama solutions; quantifiable business impact; customer experience; and excellence in data management practices.

Data Innovation Award

Winner: Sundar Sattanathan, Customer Experience Leader at Nissan

This award recognizes an organization which has demonstrated exceptional creativity and ingenuity by taking bold steps to tackle complex data challenges and implementing cutting-edge solutions that deliver real business value. Nissan took on the challenge of managing customer data to maintain consistency, accuracy, and a unified source of truth across all systems, aiming to enhance, contextualize, and personalize the customer experience.

Using Ataccama, Nissan achieved a single view of customer data to deliver a customer 360 experience, improve dealer and partner relationships, and ensure regulatory compliance with the CCPA.

Data Excellence Award

Winner: Jason Wright, Manager, Technical Products & Solutions at T-Mobile US

This award honors the customer who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and remarkable results in data management by implementing a truly scalable, automated data quality solution. T-Mobile implemented an innovative and transformative 'data quality at scale' initiative to protect and optimize 18,000 databases, achieving savings in the tens of millions of dollars in operational costs, and enabling critical applications in AI, marketing, finance, supply chain and more, to drive revenue and meet business objectives.

Customer Advocate of the Year Award

Winner: Chantale Boulanger, Data Governance Director at iA Financial Group

This award recognizes the customer who consistently champions Ataccama and its solutions, demonstrating support and advocacy within their organization and the wider data management community with a spirit of advocacy, leadership and collaboration. Chantale generously shares her insights and success with the broader community, fostering a culture of data literacy within her organization and inspiring others with her story.

AI Visionary Award

Winner: Catherine Yoshida, Data Governance Architect at Teranet

This award recognizes the customer who has embraced AI to solve complex data management challenges and prepare their data to drive strategic decisions. Teranet used Ataccama's solution to create AI-ready data that is consistent, accurate, and regulation-compliant. With a projected 25% increase in data governance efficiency, faster access to crucial information for data users, and significant reductions in compliance risks, this project excited the organization and allowed teams to focus on strategic initiatives instead of manual reviews.

Data Collaboration Champion Award

Winner: May Kwok, Data Management Architect at Hamilton

This award honors a data champion who demonstrates innovation and leadership and who has fostered exceptional collaboration and knowledge sharing within their organization and has been pivotal in successfully uniting teams, data and processes. Using Ataccama's full suite of products for Reference Data Management, Data Quality, and Data Issue Remediation, May and the team were able to automate manual processes, reducing redundant workflows and ensuring consistent, high-quality data across the different divisions - including regulatory reporting, business intelligence and tax - in the organization.

Ataccama Community Advocate Award

Winner: Albert de Ruiter, Lead Data Management at Stater

This award recognizes an individual within the Ataccama community who has consistently gone above and beyond to support fellow users, share their expertise, and contribute to the community's growth and success. Albert earned this award for his exceptional dedication to the Ataccama community and being one of the most active members. This year, he proactively produced a four part best practice guide for the community on data quality and governance covering term types, relationship types and multilingualism. His curiosity, contribution and commitment have inspired others to take leadership roles within the community.

Congratulations also go to all nominees for this year's awards who have achieved notable accomplishments.

For more information about

Ataccama and its award-winning unified data quality, observability, lineage, governance and master data management solutions, please visit:

About

Ataccama

Ataccama enables organizations to accelerate business initiatives with high quality, data they trust using

Ataccama ONE, a unified data trust platform. Combining data quality, observability, lineage, governance and master data management in a single solution, Ataccama supports hundreds of companies around the world to grow their business, reduce cost and mitigate risk. Ataccama was one of only three software companies to be recognized by Gartner as a Market Leader for Augmented Data Quality in 2024. Learn more at .

