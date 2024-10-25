Hicast Sports Network Upgrades Video Streaming Capabilities For Soccer & Football Events At Cedar Point Sports Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stephanie Calabrese, COO & Co-Founder of HiCast Sports NetworkSANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HiCast Sports Network, a leader in innovative streaming solutions for youth and amateur sporting events, will offer an enhanced viewing experience for family members and fans interested in events taking place at SportsForce Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center.Viewers will see a difference starting with the 15th Annual Kalahari Cup hosted by Bay Area Soccer League from Oct. 25 to 27. HiCast will feature a new view of the primary soccer field (Field 1), where the viewer will receive a broadcast-quality production that auto-tracks the action on the field for family members watching from home or anywhere in the world.HiCast Sports is already known for its cutting-edge, patented streaming technology used at premier venues such as the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Florida, The Ripken Experience® baseball venues in South Carolina, Tennessee and Maryland, and A5 Volleyball Sportsplex in Georgia."HiCast Sports Network has provided an invaluable service for our patrons this year, allowing families to stay connected while watching our baseball and softball events live or anytime on-demand," Sports Force General Manager Mike Virgin said. "We're thrilled to continue to enhance the fan experience for soccer and football through our partnership with HiCast.”Sports Force Parks' state-of-the-art facilities offer the perfect backdrop for HiCast Sports to showcase its streaming capabilities for a multi-sport complex.“Our success with baseball, softball and volleyball has demonstrated the impact of making youth sporting events accessible to families, coaches and scouts everywhere,” said Stephanie Calabrese, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder of HiCast Sports Network.“Expanding our quality coverage for rectangular surface sports including soccer, football and lacrosse will help free up more parents at the park so they can put their phones down and stay in the moment with their kids. They can trust us to cover the moments that matter for them.”For more information about HiCast Sports Network, visit HiCastSports or follow them on social media.About HiCast Sports NetworkHiCast Sports Network is a leading live and video-on-demand streaming platform and subscription-based service for amateur and youth sports, utilizing its patented technology to put games and the Moments That MatterTM in the hands of fans everywhere. HiCast partners with top-tier sports venues including the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, Ripken Baseball, and A5 Volleyball Sportsplex to deliver a premium viewing experience to families, coaches, athletes and scouts. HiCast Sports Network users from around the world have watched thousands of youth sports events encompassing nearly eight million game minutes year-to-date across more than 250 livestreams in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

