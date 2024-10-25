EFT Solutions Awarded As Asia Best Under A Billion By Forbes Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2024 - EFT Solutions Holding Limited (" EFT Solutions " or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 8062), a leading electronic fund transfer point-of-sales ("EFT-POS") solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it was accredited as " Asia Best Under A Billion " by Forbes , a renowned international magazine.



Forbes "Asia Best Under A Billion" aims to honor high-performing Asia-Pacific listed companies with sustainable long-term growth. The panel of judges evaluates over 20,000 listed companies across the region, selecting 200 standout enterprises based on their comprehensive scores. The evaluation encompasses the company's performance metrics over the most recent fiscal year and the preceding three years. This includes an analysis of debt levels, revenue growth, and earnings per share growth.



Furthermore, the assessment also considers the strongest annual return on equity as well as the five-year average return on equity, ensuring a thorough and rigorous appraisal of each company's financial health and performance.



Mr. Andrew Lo Chun-kit, Chairman and CEO of EFT Solutions , said, " We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the enterprises in 'Asia Best Under A Billion,' which reflects the long-term development direction of our group and the confidence of our investors. The business landscape is rapidly evolving, particularly in the electronic payment sector. As a leading local provider of electronic payment terminal solutions, we are dedicated to delivering innovative and diverse electronic payment solutions to our clients over the years, thereby fully addressing their system integration needs.



Looking ahead, we will continue to develop and provide various technological support to create more cashless payment scenarios for consumers. Additionally, we are actively exploring opportunities to export our electronic payment solutions to overseas markets, aiding in the establishment of relevant ecosystems in different regions, as well as ensuring stable growth and deliver optimal returns to shareholders in a volatile economic environment. "



Click here for HD photo.







MENAFN25102024003551001712ID1108818619