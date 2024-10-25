PROCOMER Takes Costa Rican Aerospace Solutions To Las Vegas At NBAA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The country aims to establish itself as a nearshoring hub for the aerospace sector. The delegation presents solutions in software, machining, electronics, and logistics.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 22 to 24, Costa Rica showcases its capabilities in the aerospace sector in Las Vegas by participating in the NBAA Business & Exhibition, an event that attracts the most influential players in the industry.

This fair, which gathers more than 23,000 experts from over 98 countries, offers Costa Rica a unique opportunity to stand out as a strategic partner for the North American market.

Mario Sáenz, Export Development Manager at the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER), highlighted: "Costa Rica arrives at NBAA 2024 as a strategic partner offering comprehensive solutions in the aerospace industry. With highly qualified talent and international certifications, we demonstrate that our companies are ready to meet the most demanding market needs."

With a focus on innovation and precision, the Costa Rican Aerospace Cluster is participating for the fifth time, further establishing its presence in this sector.

Esteban Carrillo, Executive Director of the Cluster, added: "Our country positions itself as a key ally for North American companies, with a value proposition based on human talent, aerospace certifications, and extensive experience in the advanced manufacturing sector. Additionally, this year we have strengthened our offering with specialized support services for the aviation sector, making us a strategic partner in the ongoing growth of the Costa Rican aerospace industry."

At the essential COSTA RICA booth, 11 Costa Rican companies are showcasing their solutions in key areas such as machining, electronics, and specialized software. Additionally, this year's offering includes support services such as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) for helicopters, as well as aeronautical logistics.

This fair serves as a platform for strategic connections, where Cluster companies will have access to key experts evaluating new technologies and solutions.

Throughout the event, Costa Rica seeks to leverage the space to display its products and reinforce its role as a nearshoring hub, providing agile and effective solutions to North American supply chains.

The growth of Costa Rica's aerospace sector reflects sustained momentum, driven by innovation and local talent. With a solid presence at key events like NBAA 2024, Costa Rica continues to position itself as a strategic provider for the global industry.

This progress strengthens the country's export offering and opens new opportunities for national companies, reaffirming their ability to compete and stand out in high-demand international markets.

SOURCE PROCOMER

