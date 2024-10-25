Lysander Funds Limited Announces Management Fee Reductions And Change In Referral Fee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“ Lysander ”) announced today management fee reductions for certain of its mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, and change in referral fee for Lysander TDV Fund. Details of these changes are set out below. Management Fee Reductions Effective January 1, 2025, the annual management fee rates will be reduced for the series of units of the mutual funds and exchange-traded funds set out below:

Fund Series Current Management Fees New Management Fees Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury Fund Series A 0.40% 0.35% Series F 0.25% 0.20% Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Treasury Fund Series A 0.40% 0.35% Series F 0.25% 0.20% Lysander-Canso Short Term and Floating Rate Fund Series A 1.05% 0.95% Series F 0.55% 0.45% Lysander-Canso U.S. Short Term and Floating Rate Fund Series A 1.05% 0.95% Series F 0.55% 0.45% Lysander-Canso Bond Fund Series A 1.15% 1.05% Series F 0.65% 0.55% Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF Units 0.25% 0.20% Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF Units 0.35% 0.30%

Change in Referral Fee for Lysander TDV Fund

Effective November 1, 2024, the referral fee payable by Lysander to RMC Alumni Association will be at an annual rate of 0.1375% of the net asset value of the Fund, a reduction from the current rate of 0.375%. The referral fee is calculated monthly and paid quarterly.

Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of the funds noted above. The head office of Lysander is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 4000, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N1.

For further information on Lysander, please visit

