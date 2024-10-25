SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Torrid Holdings Inc. - CURV
Date
10/25/2024 11:16:15 AM
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Torrid Holdings Inc. ("Torrid" or the "Company")
(NYSE: CURV ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]
or 646-581-9980, ext.
7980.
The investigation concerns whether Torrid and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On October 7, 2024, Torrid announced the termination of "Ms. Elizabeth Muñoz-Guzman, the [Company's] Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer . . . effective as of October 4, 2024[.]"
On this news, Torrid's stock price fell $0.37 per share, or 10.42%, to close at $3.18 per share on October 7, 2024.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
