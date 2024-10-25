Kellanova Declares Regular Dividend Of $0.57 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of Kellanova, payable on December 13, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024. The ex-dividend date is December 2, 2024. This is the 400th dividend that Kellanova, previously Kellogg Company, has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.



About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE:

K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including

Pringles®,

Cheez-It®,

Pop-Tarts®,

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®,

RXBAR®,

Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®,

Coco Pops®,

and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at .

