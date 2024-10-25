(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pixalate's research reveals 12% of global open programmatic ad spend on Fire TV apps in Q3 2024 went to apps that are referred to by 10+ Bundle IDs, according to Pixalate's data

London, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2024 CTV Bundle ID Mapping Reports for Roku , Fire TV , Apple TV , and Smart TV .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 100k Connected TV (CTV) apps and 5.4 billion global open programmatic ad transactions on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV devices in Q3 2024 to compile this research.

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use“Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability ad fraudsters can exploit.

Key Findings in Pixalate's Q3 2024 CTV Bundle ID Mapping Report



Roku:



Estimated Open Programmatic Ad Spend: 83% goes to apps referred to by multiple bundle IDs App Bundle IDs: 27% of apps are referred to by multiple bundle IDs in the open programmatic ad supply chain

Amazon Fire TV:



Estimated Open Programmatic Ad Spend: 71% goes to apps referred to by multiple bundle IDs App Bundle IDs: 35% of apps are referred to by multiple bundle IDs in the open programmatic ad supply chain





Samsung Smart TV:



Estimated Open Programmatic Ad Spend: 82% goes to apps referred to by multiple bundle IDs App Bundle IDs: 22% of apps are referred to by multiple bundle IDs in the open programmatic ad supply chain



Apple TV:



Estimated Open Programmatic Ad Spend: 79% goes to apps referred to by multiple bundle IDs App Bundle IDs:

33% of apps are referred to by multiple bundle IDs in the open programmatic ad supply chain

Roku Apps Referred to by the Most Bundle IDs in Q3 2024

Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream – 99Xumo Play – 32Pluto TV – 18Filmrise – 12Discovery GO - 11

Apple TV Apps Referred to by the Most Bundle IDs in Q3 2024

Sling: Live TV, Sports & News – 15Pluto TV : Watch & Stream Live – 11Xumo Play: Stream TV & Movies – 8Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports – 6Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies – 5

Amazon Fire TV Apps Referred to by the Most Bundle IDs in Q3 2024

Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream – 50Xumo Play – 25Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News – 16Pluto TV - It's Free TV – 12Fox News: US, World, & Election News – 10

Samsung Smart TV Apps Referred to by the Most Bundle IDs in Q3 2024

SAMSUNG TV PLUS – 102Sling TV – 35Pluto TV – 17Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports – 15Xumo Play – 11

Pixalate's Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, improving the accuracy of tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support and information for Channel and Network Objects to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

