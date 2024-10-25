Aerospace MRO Raw Materials Market Trends And Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Lightweight Composites And High-Strength Alloys Key For Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace MRO Raw Materials (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast By Platform, Material Type, Application, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aerospace MRO Raw Materials Market is valued at USD 1.73 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.76% during 2025-2030.

The Aerospace MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) Raw Materials market has grown significantly due to the increasing global fleet size, the need for regular aircraft maintenance, and advancements in material technology. This market encompasses a range of raw materials used in MRO activities, including metals, composites, sealants, adhesives, and paints. The growth is driven by the rising demand for aircraft maintenance to ensure safety and compliance with regulatory standards.

A key driver is the aging fleet of commercial and military aircraft, necessitating frequent maintenance and replacement of components. The market is also influenced by advancements in materials that offer enhanced performance, such as lightweight composites and high-strength alloys, which contribute to the efficiency and safety of aircraft.

The emphasis on extending the lifespan of aircraft and reducing downtime has led to increased investments in advanced MRO materials. Furthermore, the rise in air travel and the expansion of airline fleets have bolstered the demand for reliable and high-quality MRO materials.

Segment Insights

By end-user, the commercial aircraft segment dominates the market, driven by the large number of commercial aircraft in service and the stringent maintenance requirements in this sector.

Geographical Insights

Americas represent the largest market for Aerospace MRO Raw Materials, driven by a mature aerospace industry, a large fleet of commercial and military aircraft, and strong regulatory standards. The United States is a key market, with significant investments in aerospace infrastructure and MRO capabilities.

In the Americas, the market benefits from a well-established MRO industry, the presence of major aerospace companies, and a high level of investment in advanced materials and technologies. The growing demand for air travel and the need for efficient maintenance solutions further support market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by rapid fleet expansion, increasing air travel demand, and growing investments in MRO facilities. Countries like China, Japan, and India are key markets, with expanding aerospace industries and a focus on developing domestic MRO capabilities.

Key companies in the Global Aerospace MRO Raw Materials Market include:



Constellium SE

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Allegheny Technologies, Inc.

Arconic Corporation

Titanium Metals Corporation (TIMET) Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Platform:



Military Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

Helicopter

General Aviation Other Platforms

By Material Type:



Steel & Alloys

Aluminum & Alloys

Titanium & Alloys Other Material Types

By Application:



Engine and Components Airframe

By Geography:



Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

