Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings (Unaudited)

FENTON, Mich., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $867 and $5,637 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated,"We ended the 2024 third quarter with record total assets, deposits, and shareholders' equity. These results are a testament to the continued hard work of our team members, and the local value we provide our Michigan communities. During the third quarter, we announced a merger with ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., pursuant to which ChoiceOne and Fentura will merge in an all-stock transaction. Once completed, the combination will create the third largest publicly traded bank in Michigan with approximately $4.3 billion in consolidated total assets and 56 offices in Western, Central and Southeastern Michigan. We continue to expect to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals." Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms. Results of Operations (unaudited)

The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 22,194 $ 21,487 $ 21,541 $ 21,033 $ 20,416 Interest expense 10,202 9,650 9,315 8,526 7,757 Net interest income 11,992 11,837 12,226 12,507 12,659 Credit loss expense (reversal) 1,203 796 (43 ) (190 ) (309 ) Noninterest income 2,210 2,314 2,355 2,145 2,338 Noninterest expenses 11,974 10,921 11,166 10,121 10,594 Federal income tax expense 158 454 668 937 937 Net income $ 867 $ 1,980 $ 2,790 $ 3,784 $ 3,775 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.19 $ 0.44 $ 0.63 $ 0.85 $ 0.85 Dividends $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Tangible book value(1) $ 30.51 $ 29.84 $ 29.38 $ 28.92 $ 27.64 Quoted market value High $ 40.00 $ 24.39 $ 27.20 $ 27.20 $ 23.74 Low $ 22.16 $ 22.33 $ 24.00 $ 22.26 $ 19.10 Close(1) $ 39.07 $ 22.50 $ 24.40 $ 27.20 $ 23.74 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.19 % 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.86 % 0.86 % Return on average shareholders' equity 2.37 % 5.59 % 7.98 % 11.11 % 11.27 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 2.54 % 5.98 % 8.55 % 11.94 % 12.14 % Efficiency ratio 84.31 % 77.17 % 76.58 % 69.08 % 70.64 % Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.17 % 5.18 % 5.15 % 5.06 % 4.92 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.28 % 3.22 % 3.11 % 2.90 % 2.66 % Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.80 % 2.85 % 2.92 % 3.01 % 3.05 % BALANCE SHEET DATA (1) Total investment securities $ 99,724 $ 100,167 $ 103,210 $ 107,615 $ 109,543 Gross loans $ 1,442,389 $ 1,459,929 $ 1,461,465 $ 1,473,471 $ 1,483,720 Allowance for credit losses $ 14,700 $ 15,300 $ 15,300 $ 15,400 $ 15,400 Total assets $ 1,807,370 $ 1,756,629 $ 1,764,629 $ 1,738,952 $ 1,744,939 Total deposits $ 1,470,586 $ 1,427,059 $ 1,438,408 $ 1,394,182 $ 1,401,797 Borrowed funds $ 179,970 $ 178,397 $ 178,500 $ 198,500 $ 201,050 Total shareholders' equity $ 146,398 $ 143,301 $ 141,074 $ 138,702 $ 132,902 Net loans to total deposits 97.08 % 101.23 % 100.54 % 104.58 % 104.75 % Common shares outstanding 4,495,005 4,490,087 4,484,447 4,470,871 4,466,221 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,797,307 $ 1,762,651 $ 1,771,614 $ 1,740,526 $ 1,739,510 Earning assets $ 1,708,177 $ 1,669,862 $ 1,683,708 $ 1,649,091 $ 1,646,848 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,237,665 $ 1,204,370 $ 1,205,162 $ 1,165,064 $ 1,156,835 Total shareholders' equity $ 145,240 $ 142,577 $ 140,574 $ 135,157 $ 132,860 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 135,959 $ 133,252 $ 131,204 $ 125,723 $ 123,349 Earned common shares outstanding 4,466,951 4,461,580 4,449,376 4,443,463 4,437,415 Unvested stock grants 26,500 26,500 31,821 26,018 26,668 Total common shares outstanding 4,493,451 4,488,080 4,481,197 4,469,481 4,464,083 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.71 % 0.66 % 0.39 % 0.38 % 0.24 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.23 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans 0.12 % 0.05 % - % (0.01)% (0.03)% Credit loss expense (reversal) to QTD average gross loans 0.08 % 0.05 % - % (0.01)% (0.02)% CAPITAL RATIOS (1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.48 % 12.38 % 12.27 % 11.91 % 11.59 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.42 % 11.28 % 11.17 % 10.82 % 10.51 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.40 % 10.28 % 10.17 % 9.83 % 9.53 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.78 % 8.92 % 8.78 % 8.77 % 8.58 % (1)At end of period



The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine months ended (unaudited):

9/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 65,222 $ 58,648 $ 41,438 $ 35,161 $ 34,355 Interest expense 29,167 19,561 3,122 2,091 4,952 Net interest income 36,055 39,087 38,316 33,070 29,403 Credit loss expense (reversal) 1,956 132 2,258 (218 ) 4,652 Noninterest income 6,879 7,126 7,997 11,092 15,190 Noninterest expenses 34,061 32,547 30,870 27,815 23,939 Federal income tax expense 1,280 2,689 2,616 3,328 3,271 Net income $ 5,637 $ 10,845 $ 10,569 $ 13,237 $ 12,731 PER SHARE Earnings $ 1.26 $ 2.45 $ 2.39 $ 2.86 $ 2.73 Dividends $ 0.33 $ 0.3 $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.225 Tangible book value(1) $ 30.51 $ 27.64 $ 25.22 $ 26.53 $ 23.50 Quoted market value High $ 40.00 $ 24.10 $ 29.25 $ 27.40 $ 26.00 Low $ 22.16 $ 18.70 $ 23.00 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 Close(1) $ 39.07 $ 23.74 $ 23.00 $ 25.75 $ 16.93 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.42 % 0.85 % 0.95 % 1.36 % 1.45 % Return on average shareholders' equity 5.27 % 11.15 % 11.71 % 14.55 % 15.79 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 5.64 % 12.03 % 12.75 % 15.00 % 16.40 % Efficiency ratio 79.33 % 70.43 % 66.66 % 62.98 % 53.68 % Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.17 % 4.84 % 3.99 % 3.83 % 4.12 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.20 % 2.35 % 0.49 % 0.37 % 0.93 % Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.86 % 3.23 % 3.69 % 3.60 % 3.52 % BALANCE SHEET DATA (1) Total investment securities $ 99,724 $ 109,543 $ 129,886 $ 138,476 $ 78,179 Gross loans $ 1,442,389 $ 1,483,720 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,015,177 $ 1,060,885 Allowance for credit losses $ 14,700 $ 15,400 $ 12,200 $ 10,500 $ 10,100 Total assets $ 1,807,370 $ 1,744,939 $ 1,588,592 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,284,845 Total deposits $ 1,470,586 $ 1,401,797 $ 1,345,209 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,061,470 Borrowed funds $ 179,970 $ 201,050 $ 116,600 $ 50,000 $ 96,217 Total shareholders' equity $ 146,398 $ 132,902 $ 121,630 $ 124,809 $ 114,081 Net loans to total deposits 97.08 % 104.75 % 99.51 % 87.80 % 98.99 % Common shares outstanding 4,495,005 4,466,221 4,434,937 4,569,935 4,691,142 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,777,188 $ 1,710,941 $ 1,485,489 $ 1,297,657 $ 1,171,415 Earning assets $ 1,687,249 $ 1,620,015 $ 1,391,179 $ 1,230,553 $ 1,116,861 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,215,731 $ 1,111,687 $ 858,600 $ 748,472 $ 711,449 Total shareholders' equity $ 142,796 $ 130,068 $ 120,704 $ 121,659 $ 107,711 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 133,470 $ 120,482 $ 110,792 $ 117,991 $ 103,712 Earned common shares outstanding 4,459,303 4,428,963 4,425,818 4,630,709 4,665,951 Unvested stock grants 28,274 28,530 25,462 21,088 13,966 Total common shares outstanding 4,487,577 4,457,493 4,451,280 4,651,797 4,679,917 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.71 % 0.24 % 0.12 % 0.82 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.58 % 0.23 % 0.12 % 0.63 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.02 % 1.04 % 0.90 % 1.03 % 0.95 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans 0.18 % (0.03)% 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Credit loss expense (reversal) to YTD average gross loans 0.13 % 0.01 % 0.19 % (0.02)% 0.44 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.48 % 11.59 % 10.96 % 13.63 % 15.57 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.42 % 10.51 % 10.07 % 12.64 % 14.40 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.40 % 9.53 % 9.04 % 11.33 % 12.77 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.78 % 8.58 % 8.91 % 10.21 % 9.86 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Net income $ 867 $ 1,980 $ 2,790 $ 3,784 $ 3,775 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Other acquisition related expenses 753 - - - - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 35 34 36 60 60 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 788 34 36 60 60 Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Proxy contest related expenses - - - - - Prepayment penalties collected (24 ) (40 ) (58 ) (85 ) (29 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (24 ) (40 ) (58 ) (85 ) (29 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 1,631 $ 1,974 $ 2,768 $ 3,759 $ 3,806 Net interest income $ 11,992 $ 11,837 $ 12,226 $ 12,507 $ 12,659 Prepayment penalties collected (31 ) (51 ) (73 ) (107 ) (37 ) Adjusted net interest income $ 11,961 $ 11,786 $ 12,153 $ 12,400 $ 12,622 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.62 $ 0.85 $ 0.86 Return on average assets 0.36 % 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.86 % 0.87 % Return on average shareholders' equity 4.47 % 5.57 % 7.92 % 11.03 % 11.37 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 4.77 % 5.96 % 8.49 % 11.86 % 12.24 % Efficiency ratio 77.45 % 77.15 % 76.65 % 69.06 % 70.31 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.16 % 5.17 % 5.13 % 5.03 % 4.91 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.28 % 3.22 % 3.11 % 2.90 % 2.66 % Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.79 % 2.84 % 2.90 % 2.98 % 3.04 %





Year to Date September 30 Variance 2024 2023 Amount % Net income $ 5,637 $ 10,845 $ (5,208 ) (48.02) % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Other acquisition related expenses 753 - 753 N/M Amortization of core deposit intangibles 105 180 (75 ) (41.67)% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 858 180 678 376.67 % Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Proxy contest related expenses - 413 (413 ) (100.00)% Prepayment penalties collected (122 ) (133 ) 11 (8.27)% Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (122 ) 280 (402 ) (143.57)% Adjusted net income from operations $ 6,373 $ 11,305 $ (4,932 ) (43.63) % Net interest income $ 36,055 $ 39,087 $ (3,032 ) (7.76) % Prepayment penalties collected (155 ) (169 ) 14 (8.28)% Adjusted net interest income $ 35,900 $ 38,918 $ (3,018 ) (7.75) % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 1.43 $ 2.55 $ (1.12 ) (43.92)% Return on average assets 0.48 % 0.88 % (0.40)% Return on average shareholders' equity 5.96 % 11.62 % (5.66)% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 6.38 % 12.55 % (6.17)% Efficiency ratio 77.08 % 69.06 % 8.02 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.16 % 4.83 % 0.33 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.20 % 2.35 % 0.85 % Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.85 % 3.22 % (0.37)%

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,450,371 $ 19,599 5.38 % $ 1,462,362 $ 19,550 5.38 % $ 1,477,343 $ 19,170 5.15 % Taxable investment securities 89,175 335 1.49 % 89,751 350 1.57 % 101,549 397 1.55 % Nontaxable investment securities 10,580 57 2.14 % 11,059 62 2.25 % 12,670 70 2.19 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 148,872 2,023 5.41 % 97,511 1,331 5.49 % 43,865 594 5.37 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,179 192 8.32 % 9,179 207 9.07 % 11,421 199 6.91 % Total earning assets 1,708,177 22,206 5.17 % 1,669,862 21,500 5.18 % 1,646,848 20,430 4.92 % Nonearning assets Allowance for credit losses (15,282 ) (15,300 ) (15,503 ) Premises and equipment, net 13,514 13,964 15,210 Accrued income and other assets 90,898 94,125 92,955 Total assets $ 1,797,307 $ 1,762,651 $ 1,739,510 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 460,256 $ 4,054 3.50 % $ 429,141 $ 3,745 3.51 % $ 416,500 $ 3,230 3.08 % Savings deposits 261,620 416 0.63 % 266,731 408 0.62 % 290,939 429 0.59 % Time deposits 336,570 3,865 4.57 % 330,024 3,756 4.58 % 248,389 2,280 3.64 % Borrowed funds 179,219 1,867 4.14 % 178,474 1,741 3.92 % 201,007 1,818 3.59 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,237,665 10,202 3.28 % 1,204,370 9,650 3.22 % 1,156,835 7,757 2.66 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 402,274 405,985 435,398 Accrued interest and other liabilities 12,128 9,719 14,417 Shareholders' equity 145,240 142,577 132,860 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,797,307 $ 1,762,651 $ 1,739,510 Net interest income (FTE) $ 12,004 $ 11,850 $ 12,673 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 2.80 % 2.85 % 3.05 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,461,289 $ 58,758 5.37 % $ 1,464,959 $ 55,749 5.09 % Taxable investment securities 91,041 1,044 1.53 % 106,158 1,250 1.57 % Nontaxable investment securities 11,200 186 2.22 % 13,403 227 2.26 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 114,540 4,673 5.45 % 24,484 955 5.21 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,179 600 8.73 % 11,011 515 6.25 % Total earning assets 1,687,249 65,261 5.17 % 1,620,015 58,696 4.84 % Nonearning assets Allowance for credit losses (15,328 ) (15,290 ) Premises and equipment, net 13,957 15,342 Accrued income and other assets 91,310 90,874 Total assets $ 1,777,188 $ 1,710,941 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 436,997 $ 11,358 3.47 % $ 385,316 $ 7,927 2.75 % Savings deposits 266,883 1,237 0.62 % 312,762 1,336 0.57 % Time deposits 331,113 11,265 4.54 % 196,838 4,595 3.12 % Borrowed funds 180,738 5,307 3.92 % 216,771 5,703 3.52 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,215,731 29,167 3.20 % 1,111,687 19,561 2.35 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 408,449 455,069 Accrued interest and other liabilities 10,212 14,117 Shareholders' equity 142,796 130,068 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,777,188 $ 1,710,941 Net interest income (FTE) $ 36,094 $ 39,135 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 2.86 % 3.23 %

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 Compared To Compared To Compared To June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 49 $ - $ 49 $ (1,847 ) $ 2,276 $ 429 $ (227 ) $ 3,236 $ 3,009 Taxable investment securities (2 ) (13 ) (15 ) (47 ) (15 ) (62 ) (175 ) (31 ) (206 ) Nontaxable investment securities (2 ) (3 ) (5 ) (12 ) (1 ) (13 ) (37 ) (4 ) (41 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 825 (133 ) 692 1,424 5 1,429 3,672 46 3,718 Federal Home Loan Bank stock - (15 ) (15 ) (161 ) 154 (7 ) (137 ) 222 85 Total changes in interest income 870 (164 ) 706 (643 ) 2,419 1,776 3,096 3,469 6,565 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 380 (71 ) 309 359 465 824 1,162 2,269 3,431 Savings deposits (25 ) 33 8 (147 ) 134 (13 ) (258 ) 159 (99 ) Time deposits 158 (49 ) 109 922 663 1,585 4,001 2,669 6,670 Borrowed funds 9 117 126 (896 ) 945 49 (1,265 ) 869 (396 ) Total changes in interest expense 522 30 552 238 2,207 2,445 3,640 5,966 9,606 Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 348 $ (194 ) $ 154 $ (881 ) $ 212 $ (669 ) $ (544 ) $ (2,497 ) $ (3,041 )





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Total earning assets 5.17 % 5.18 % 5.15 % 5.06 % 4.92 % Total interest bearing liabilities 3.28 % 3.22 % 3.11 % 2.90 % 2.66 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 2.80 % 2.85 % 2.92 % 3.01 % 3.05 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Interest income $ 22,194 $ 21,487 $ 21,541 $ 21,033 $ 20,416 FTE adjustment 12 13 14 14 14 Total interest income (FTE) 22,206 21,500 21,555 21,047 20,430 Total interest expense 10,202 9,650 9,315 8,526 7,757 Net interest income (FTE) $ 12,004 $ 11,850 $ 12,240 $ 12,521 $ 12,673

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Service charges and fees Trust and investment services 619 607 641 433 572 ATM and debit card 541 545 512 549 568 Service charges on deposit accounts 163 162 140 211 244 Total 1,323 1,314 1,293 1,193 1,384 Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 211 177 143 96 164 Net gain on sales of commercial loans 133 98 296 226 - Change in fair value of equity investments 33 (3 ) (10 ) 42 (28 ) Changes in the fair value of MSR (175 ) (44 ) (96 ) (108 ) 119 Other Mortgage servicing fees 389 386 394 398 398 Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 206 207 204 192 181 Other 90 179 131 106 120 Total 685 772 729 696 699 Total noninterest income $ 2,210 $ 2,314 $ 2,355 $ 2,145 $ 2,338 Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 425 $ 519 $ 441 $ 386 $ 681





Nine Months Ended September 30 Variance 2024 2023 Amount % Service charges and fees Trust and investment services $ 1,867 $ 1,704 $ 163 9.57 % ATM and debit card 1,598 1,669 (71 ) (4.25)% Service charges on deposit accounts 465 686 (221 ) (32.22)% Total 3,930 4,059 (129 ) (3.18)% Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 531 523 8 1.53 % Net gain on sales of commercial loans 527 95 432 454.74 % Change in fair value of equity investments 20 (29 ) 49 (168.97)% Changes in the fair value of MSR (315 ) 218 (533 ) (244.50)% Other Mortgage servicing fees 1,169 1,210 (41 ) (3.39)% Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 617 531 86 16.20 % Other 400 519 (119 ) (22.93)% Total 2,186 2,260 (74 ) (3.27)% Total noninterest income $ 6,879 $ 7,126 $ (247 ) (3.47) % Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 1,385 $ 1,951 $ (566 ) (29.01)%

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Although elevated interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity, we continue to actively sell residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During the third quarter of 2024, residential mortgage originations sold into the secondary market totaled $10,722.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. During the third quarter of 2024, the fair value of the servicing portfolio decreased primarily due to a decline in the size of the servicing portfolio, as the portfolio declined by $4,741. Mortgage servicing rights are expected to continue to decline due to likely further reductions in the size of our servicing portfolio as paydowns and maturities are expected to outpace new originations.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $22,584, or 3.58%, since September 30, 2023. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward in future periods due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect trust and investment services fees to modestly increase in future periods.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in 2024.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. These charges have declined in 2024 due to a reduced level of NSF fees charged to customers based on regulatory guidance and overall industry trends. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2024, we sold the guaranteed portion of select SBA loans. We anticipate this strategy to continue throughout the remainder of the year.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2024.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

Three Months Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Compensation and benefits $ 5,839 $ 5,842 $ 6,066 $ 5,521 $ 5,592 Professional services 799 963 894 695 726 Furniture and equipment 668 689 727 696 668 Occupancy 622 605 623 610 591 Data processing 751 490 547 505 576 Loan and collection 349 425 322 301 232 Advertising and promotional 312 337 348 139 506 Other Acquisition related expenses 953 - - - - FDIC insurance premiums 275 327 299 270 330 ATM and debit card 214 188 171 158 153 Telephone and communication 95 86 109 103 115 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 44 44 45 76 75 Other general and administrative 1,053 925 1,015 1,047 1,030 Total 2,634 1,570 1,639 1,654 1,703 Total noninterest expenses $ 11,974 $ 10,921 $ 11,166 $ 10,121 $ 10,594





Nine Months Ended

September 30 Variance 2024 2023 Amount % Compensation and benefits $ 17,747 $ 16,876 $ 871 5.16 % Professional services 2,656 2,729 (73 ) (2.67)% Furniture and equipment 2,084 2,079 5 0.24 % Occupancy 1,850 1,815 35 1.93 % Data processing 1,788 1,654 134 8.10 % Loan and collection 1,096 929 167 17.98 % Advertising and promotional 997 1,466 (469 ) (31.99)% Other Acquisition related expenses 953 - 953 N/M FDIC insurance premiums 901 861 40 4.65 % ATM and debit card 573 493 80 16.23 % Telephone and communication 290 334 (44 ) (13.17)% Amortization of core deposit intangibles 133 227 (94 ) (41.41)% Other general and administrative 2,993 3,084 (91 ) (2.95)% Total 5,843 4,999 844 16.88 % Total noninterest expenses $ 34,061 $ 32,547 $ 1,514 4.65 %

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits has increased in 2024 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. We expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits throughout the remainder of 2024.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. Professional services expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2024.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. The increase in data processing in the third quarter of 2024 is primarily due to the loss of incentive credits from our core data processor following our proposed merger announcement. Data processing expenses are expected to modestly increase throughout 2024 due to annual contractual increases from our core data processor.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in such expenses in 2024 is due to increased levels of home ownership grants. Loan and collection expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods as loan growth is expected to approximate current levels.

Advertising and promotional expenses includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. These expenses also include marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses have declined in 2024 due to the expiration of certain long-term sponsorship commitments. Advertising and promotional expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Acquisition related expenses includes expenses related to our proposed merger with ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., which was announced during the third quarter of 2024. These expenses include services rendered for investment banking, legal and accounting. We expect to incur additional acquisition related expenses in future periods.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in future periods.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of Community Bancorp, Inc. were fully amortized as of December 31, 2023. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of FSB will be amortized through 2028.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 199,717 $ 128,590 $ 132,349 $ 90,661 $ 83,365 Total investment securities 99,724 100,167 103,210 107,615 109,543 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 1,861 2,440 1,067 747 1,037 Gross loans 1,442,389 1,459,929 1,461,465 1,473,471 1,483,720 Less allowance for credit losses 14,700 15,300 15,300 15,400 15,400 Net loans 1,427,689 1,444,629 1,446,165 1,458,071 1,468,320 All other assets 78,379 80,803 81,838 81,858 82,674 Total assets $ 1,807,370 $ 1,756,629 $ 1,764,629 $ 1,738,952 $ 1,744,939 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,470,586 $ 1,427,059 $ 1,438,408 $ 1,394,182 $ 1,401,797 Total borrowed funds 179,970 178,397 178,500 198,500 201,050 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,416 7,872 6,647 7,568 9,190 Total liabilities 1,660,972 1,613,328 1,623,555 1,600,250 1,612,037 Total shareholders' equity 146,398 143,301 141,074 138,702 132,902 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,807,370 $ 1,756,629 $ 1,764,629 $ 1,738,952 $ 1,744,939





9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 71,127 55.31 % $ 116,352 139.57 % Total investment securities (443 ) (0.44)% (9,819 ) (8.96)% Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value (579 ) (23.73)% 824 79.46 % Gross loans (17,540 ) (1.20)% (41,331 ) (2.79)% Less allowance for credit losses (600 ) (3.92)% (700 ) (4.55)% Net loans (16,940 ) (1.17)% (40,631 ) (2.77)% All other assets (2,424 ) (3.00)% (4,295 ) (5.20)% Total assets $ 50,741 2.89 % $ 62,431 3.58 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 43,527 3.05 % $ 68,789 4.91 % Total borrowed funds 1,573 0.88 % (21,080 ) (10.48)% Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 2,544 32.32 % 1,226 13.34 % Total liabilities 47,644 2.95 % 48,935 3.04 % Total shareholders' equity 3,097 2.16 % 13,496 10.15 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 50,741 2.89 % $ 62,431 3.58 %

Cash and due from banks

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 37,871 $ 35,437 $ 26,128 $ 29,997 $ 35,121 Interest bearing 161,846 93,153 106,221 60,664 48,244 Total $ 199,717 $ 128,590 $ 132,349 $ 90,661 $ 83,365 9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 2,434 6.87 % $ 2,750 7.83 % Interest bearing 68,693 73.74 % 113,602 235.47 % Total $ 71,127 55.31 % $ 116,352 139.57 %

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,717 $ 128,590 $ 132,349 $ 90,661 $ 83,365 Fair value of unpledged investment securities 77,019 74,775 73,680 80,247 82,103 FHLB borrowing availability 190,000 190,000 190,000 170,000 170,000 Unsecured lines of credit 23,000 23,000 23,000 20,000 20,000 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 109 106 107 111 110 Parent company line of credit 5,100 7,000 3,500 3,500 950 Total liquidity sources $ 494,945 $ 423,471 $ 422,636 $ 364,519 $ 356,528

The increase in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024 was due to an increase in total deposits (see "Total deposits" below).

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits, and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our overall asset and liability management strategy.

Investment securities

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 19,432 $ 20,430 $ 20,427 $ 22,425 $ 23,420 State and municipal 18,997 19,108 20,403 20,460 20,992 Mortgage backed residential 44,086 45,808 47,505 49,076 50,786 Certificates of deposit 2,234 2,481 2,729 2,728 3,956 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 21,640 22,213 22,778 23,320 24,062 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (8,798 ) (12,179 ) (13,027 ) (12,760 ) (15,958 ) Total available-for-sale 97,591 97,861 100,815 105,249 107,258 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 535 791 877 878 879 Equity securities 1,598 1,515 1,518 1,488 1,406 Total investment securities $ 99,724 $ 100,167 $ 103,210 $ 107,615 $ 109,543 9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency (998 ) (4.88)% $ (3,988 ) (17.03)% State and municipal (111 ) (0.58)% (1,995 ) (9.50)% Mortgage backed residential (1,722 ) (3.76)% (6,700 ) (13.19)% Certificates of deposit (247 ) (9.96)% (1,722 ) (43.53)% Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (573 ) (2.58)% (2,422 ) (10.07)% Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 3,381 (27.76)% 7,160 (44.87)% Total available-for-sale (270 ) (0.28)% (9,667 ) (9.01)% Held-to-maturity state and municipal (256 ) (32.36)% (344 ) (39.14)% Equity securities 83 5.48 % 192 13.66 % Total investment securities $ (443 ) (0.44) % $ (9,819 ) (8.96) %

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of September 30, 2024 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 6,481 $ 12,951 $ - $ - $ - $ 19,432 State and municipal 1,624 15,190 1,113 1,070 - 18,997 Mortgage backed residential - 44,086 44,086 Certificates of deposit 2,234 - - - - 2,234 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies - - - - 21,640 21,640 Total amortized cost $ 10,339 $ 28,141 $ 1,113 $ 1,070 $ 65,726 $ 106,389 Fair value $ 10,111 $ 26,620 $ 1,017 $ 1,001 $ 58,842 $ 97,591

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of September 30, 2024 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total State and municipal $ 85 $ 295 $ 155 $ - $ - $ 535 Fair value $ 84 $ 290 $ 152 $ - $ - $ 526

Total investment securities have declined in recent periods primarily due to maturities and prepayments. As a result of overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has strategically declined throughout the past 12 months. As a result of current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth throughout the remainder of 2024. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Commercial and industrial $ 109,188 $ 120,331 $ 114,772 $ 118,089 $ 125,330 Commercial real estate 855,270 864,200 867,270 870,693 874,870 Total commercial loans 964,458 984,531 982,042 988,782 1,000,200 Residential mortgage 419,140 418,403 426,762 431,836 431,740 Home equity 55,475 53,133 48,568 48,380 47,069 Total residential real estate loans 474,615 471,536 475,330 480,216 478,809 Consumer 3,316 3,862 4,093 4,473 4,711 Gross loans 1,442,389 1,459,929 1,461,465 1,473,471 1,483,720 Allowance for credit losses (14,700 ) (15,300 ) (15,300 ) (15,400 ) (15,400 ) Loans, net $ 1,427,689 $ 1,444,629 $ 1,446,165 $ 1,458,071 $ 1,468,320 Memo items: Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 609,113 $ 613,854 $ 619,160 $ 624,765 $ 631,697 9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial and industrial $ (11,143 ) (9.26)% $ (16,142 ) (12.88)% Commercial real estate (8,930 ) (1.03)% (19,600 ) (2.24)% Total commercial loans (20,073 ) (2.04) % (35,742 ) (3.57) % Residential mortgage 737 0.18 % (12,600 ) (2.92)% Home equity 2,342 4.41 % 8,406 17.86 % Total residential real estate loans 3,079 0.65 % (4,194 ) (0.88) % Consumer (546 ) (14.14)% (1,395 ) (29.61)% Gross loans (17,540 ) (1.20) % (41,331 ) (2.79) % Allowance for credit losses 600 (3.92)% 700 (4.55)% Loans, net $ (16,940 ) (1.17) % $ (40,631 ) (2.77) % Memo items: Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ (4,741 ) (0.77)% $ (22,584 ) (3.58)%

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Loans collectively evaluated Commercial and industrial $ 102,523 $ 113,254 $ 112,542 $ 115,665 $ 124,860 Commercial real estate 854,038 864,026 867,270 870,524 874,701 Residential mortgage 416,864 416,130 423,881 429,109 428,927 Home equity 55,416 53,056 48,388 48,136 46,898 Consumer 3,325 3,862 4,093 4,473 4,711 Subtotal 1,432,166 1,450,328 1,456,174 1,467,907 1,480,097 Loans individually evaluated Commercial and industrial 6,665 7,077 2,230 2,424 470 Commercial real estate 1,232 174 - 169 169 Residential mortgage 2,276 2,273 2,881 2,727 2,813 Home equity 48 77 180 244 171 Consumer 2 - - - - Subtotal 10,223 9,601 5,291 5,564 3,623 Gross Loans $ 1,442,389 $ 1,459,929 $ 1,461,465 $ 1,473,471 $ 1,483,720

The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Allowance for credit losses for collectively evaluated loans Commercial and industrial $ 1,436 $ 1,434 $ 1,300 $ 1,407 $ 1,362 Commercial real estate 8,347 8,903 8,359 8,467 8,703 Residential mortgage 4,131 4,133 4,202 4,409 4,439 Home equity 348 327 305 321 315 Consumer 51 80 38 44 36 Unallocated - - 670 355 294 Subtotal 14,313 14,877 14,874 15,003 15,149 Allowance for credit losses for individually evaluated loans Commercial and industrial 385 423 423 363 248 Commercial real estate - - - - - Residential mortgage - - 3 34 3 Home equity - - - - - Consumer 2 - - - - Unallocated - - - - - Subtotal 387 423 426 397 251 Allowance for credit losses $ 14,700 $ 15,300 $ 15,300 $ 15,400 $ 15,400 Commercial and industrial $ 1,784 $ 1,857 $ 1,723 $ 1,770 $ 1,610 Commercial real estate 8,347 8,903 8,359 8,467 8,703 Residential mortgage 4,131 4,133 4,205 4,443 4,442 Home equity 348 327 305 321 315 Consumer 53 80 38 44 36 Unallocated - - 670 355 294 Allowance for credit losses $ 14,700 $ 15,300 $ 15,300 $ 15,400 $ 15,400

Loan concentration analysis

As a result of current economic conditions, there continues to be a heightened focus in the financial industry for non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, most specifically retail and office space industries. While we continue to monitor various industries that have been impacted by the pandemic, we also continue to monitor the effects of inflation, supply chain disruption, elevated interest rates, and office space usage associated with an increased remote workforce. The overall credit quality indicators of non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio have remained strong. Performance is based on debt service coverage ratio, loan to value ratio and payment trends. As of September 30, 2024, there were no delinquencies in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. We expect the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio to experience insignificant growth, if any, in future periods.

Within the net lease and retail strip center non-owner occupied commercial real estate pools, we have exposure to Rite Aid. During the fourth quarter of 2023, Rite Aid, which operates over 2,000 retail pharmacies across 17 states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. During the third quarter of 2024, Rite Aid announced that it successfully emerged from bankruptcy protection and will now operate as a private company. However, all Rite Aid stores in Michigan were closed as part of the company's restructuring. As a result, one commercial real estate loan was partially charged off and its remaining balance was moved to nonaccrual status during the third quarter of 2024. We continue to actively monitor five remaining loans previously associated with Rite Aid.

With the ongoing pressures on the office sector due to remote work capabilities and less required office space, we continue to monitor the office pool more closely for potential deterioration. It is not expected that there will be much, if any, impact on portfolio performance in this pool in the near future due to existing lease terms, tenant mix, office size, and strong underwriting at origination. Due to current economic uncertainty and the pressures noted above, it is unlikely that we will seek new loan originations in the non-owner occupied office pool in 2024.

Below is a description of each industry pool within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio:

Net lease: Loans in this pool represent national credit tenants (or franchisees of the same) or large regional tenants with excellent credit. These loans are typically single tenant net lease credits with strong debt service coverage ratios and lease terms that extend beyond the maturity of the loan.

Retail strip centers: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by retail strip centers. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of retail space whose average lease periods run between one and ten years. Larger strip centers are usually anchored by a national or regional tenant. Guarantors in this category typically have large liquid reserves.

Office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied office buildings. The tenant base includes legal and other professional services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Special use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by special use buildings, which include hotels, motels, assisted living and nursing homes that are not classified as construction or SBA loans.

Industrial: Loans in this pool represent investment properties used for manufacturing and production.

Medical office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied medical office buildings. The tenant base includes medical services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Self storage: Loans in this pool represent self storage buildings. Loan terms are generally five years or less and the lease terms of the units are typically on a month-to-month basis.

Mixed use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by mixed use real estate. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of office-retail, office-residential or retail-residential space. The properties are most often purchased by individuals for investment purposes.

Retail: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by single tenant retail buildings whose average lease periods run over five years.

The following tables present the composition of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Net lease $ 137,406 $ 141,064 $ 147,103 $ 149,056 $ 160,077 Retail strip centers 106,948 106,631 107,834 98,588 96,567 Office 61,897 62,237 61,657 61,822 62,959 Special use 71,307 71,006 58,278 58,710 57,612 Industrial 23,338 23,107 22,575 28,380 28,906 Medical office 24,551 24,818 25,380 25,842 28,591 Self storage 32,797 32,502 25,660 23,455 21,993 Mixed use 16,829 16,980 17,174 17,335 19,833 Retail 15,183 17,191 12,533 12,981 14,115 Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans $ 490,256 $ 495,536 $ 478,194 $ 476,169 $ 490,653 9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Net lease $ (3,658 ) (2.59)% $ (22,671 ) (14.16)% Retail strip centers 317 0.30 % 10,381 10.75 % Office (340 ) (0.55)% (1,062 ) (1.69)% Special use 301 0.42 % 13,695 23.77 % Industrial 231 1.00 % (5,568 ) (19.26)% Medical office (267 ) (1.08)% (4,040 ) (14.13)% Self storage 295 0.91 % 10,804 49.12 % Mixed use (151 ) (0.89)% (3,004 ) (15.15)% Retail (2,008 ) (11.68)% 1,068 7.57 % Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans $ (5,280 ) (1.07) % $ (397 ) (0.08) %

The following table presents the average loan size of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Net lease $ 1,383 $ 1,291 $ 1,311 $ 1,316 $ 1,300 Retail strip centers 2,379 2,197 2,231 2,135 2,115 Office 1,370 1,363 1,296 1,297 1,294 Special use 2,612 2,546 2,064 2,079 2,134 Industrial 933 925 941 1,092 1,072 Medical office 1,116 1,128 1,103 1,078 1,145 Self storage 1,923 1,926 1,509 1,380 1,692 Mixed use 1,324 1,334 1,321 1,333 1,240 Retail 407 513 447 461 429 Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans $ 1,489 $ 1,448 $ 1,392 $ 1,379 $ 1,362

The following table presents current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool as a percentage of gross loans:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Net lease 9.53 % 9.66 % 10.07 % 10.12 % 10.79 % Retail strip centers 7.41 % 7.30 % 7.38 % 6.69 % 6.51 % Office 4.29 % 4.26 % 4.22 % 4.20 % 4.24 % Special use 4.94 % 4.86 % 3.99 % 3.98 % 3.88 % Industrial 1.62 % 1.58 % 1.54 % 1.93 % 1.95 % Medical office 1.70 % 1.70 % 1.74 % 1.75 % 1.93 % Self storage 2.27 % 2.23 % 1.76 % 1.59 % 1.48 % Mixed use 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.34 % Retail 1.05 % 1.18 % 0.86 % 0.88 % 0.95 % Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans to gross loans 33.98 % 33.93 % 32.74 % 32.32 % 33.07 %

Asset quality

The following table summarizes our current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Accruing interest Current $ 1,428,014 $ 1,445,780 $ 1,451,432 $ 1,463,668 $ 1,477,386 Past due 30-89 days 4,152 4,534 4,344 4,239 2,711 Past due 90 days or more - 14 398 - - Total accruing interest 1,432,166 1,450,328 1,456,174 1,467,907 1,480,097 Nonaccrual 10,223 9,601 5,291 5,564 3,623 Total loans $ 1,442,389 $ 1,459,929 $ 1,461,465 $ 1,473,471 $ 1,483,720 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 14,375 $ 14,149 $ 10,033 $ 9,803 $ 6,334

The following table summarizes the our nonperforming assets as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 10,223 $ 9,601 $ 5,291 $ 5,564 $ 3,623 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - 14 398 - - Total nonperforming loans 10,223 9,615 5,689 5,564 3,623 Other real estate owned 293 293 345 597 345 Total nonperforming assets $ 10,516 $ 9,908 $ 6,034 $ 6,161 $ 3,968

The following table summarizes our charge-offs, recoveries and allowance for credit losses as of, and for the three-month periods ended:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Total charge-offs $ 1,814 $ 814 $ 86 $ 110 $ 16 Total recoveries 11 18 29 300 455 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,803 $ 796 $ 57 $ (190 ) $ (439 ) Allowance for credit losses $ 1,203 $ 796 $ (43 ) $ (190 ) $ (309 )

During the third quarter of 2024, we partially charged off one commercial real estate loan for $1,443 related to the Rite Aid bankruptcy filing. We believe that the credit characteristics are unique and are not an indication of softening in the remainder of our commercial loan portfolio.

The following table summarizes the our primary asset quality measures as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.71 % 0.66 % 0.39 % 0.38 % 0.24 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.23 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans 0.12 % 0.05 % - % (0.01)% (0.03)% Credit loss expense (reversal) to QTD average gross loans 0.08 % 0.05 % - % (0.01)% (0.02)%

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Commercial and industrial $ 310 $ 343 $ 326 $ 334 $ 353 Commercial real estate 901 906 900 905 896 Total commercial loans 740 754 746 752 751 Residential mortgage 235 234 234 236 234 Home equity 58 56 53 53 52 Total residential real estate loans 173 173 174 175 174 Consumer 12 13 13 13 12 Gross loans $ 335 $ 337 $ 336 $ 337 $ 335

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Premises and equipment, net $ 13,203 $ 13,661 $ 14,111 $ 14,561 $ 14,928 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,179 9,179 9,179 9,179 9,179 Corporate owned life insurance 28,129 27,877 27,670 27,466 27,274 Mortgage servicing rights 8,461 8,636 8,680 8,776 8,884 Accrued interest receivable 4,354 4,747 4,869 4,472 4,485 Goodwill 8,853 8,853 8,853 8,853 8,853 Other assets Core deposit intangibles 400 444 488 533 609 Right-of-use assets 1,062 1,142 1,237 1,333 1,426 Other real estate owned 293 293 345 597 345 Other 4,445 5,971 6,406 6,088 6,691 Total 6,200 7,850 8,476 8,551 9,071 All other assets $ 78,379 $ 80,803 $ 81,838 $ 81,858 $ 82,674 9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Premises and equipment, net $ (458 ) (3.35)% $ (1,725 ) (11.56)% Federal Home Loan Bank stock - - % - - % Corporate owned life insurance 252 0.90 % 855 3.13 % Mortgage servicing rights (175 ) (2.03)% (423 ) (4.76)% Accrued interest receivable (393 ) (8.28)% (131 ) (2.92)% Goodwill - - % - - % Other assets Core deposit intangibles (44 ) (9.91)% (209 ) (34.32)% Right-of-use assets (80 ) (7.01)% (364 ) (25.53)% Other real estate owned - - % (52 ) (15.07)% Other (1,526 ) (25.56)% (2,246 ) (33.57)% Total (1,650 ) (21.02)% (2,871 ) (31.65)% All other assets $ (2,424 ) (3.00) % $ (4,295 ) (5.20) %

The annual decrease in premises and equipment was due to depreciation on our existing premises and equipment.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Noninterest bearing demand $ 398,338 $ 404,521 $ 401,518 $ 423,019 $ 425,820 Interest bearing Savings 264,337 262,538 274,922 273,302 293,310 Money market demand 250,715 230,304 229,584 223,827 225,138 NOW Retail NOW 202,030 205,383 203,614 178,892 198,271 Brokered NOW - - - - - Total NOW Accounts 202,030 205,383 203,614 178,892 198,271 Time deposits Other time deposits 294,862 264,009 268,466 234,838 198,509 Brokered time deposits 60,304 60,304 60,304 60,304 60,251 Internet time deposits - - - - 498 Total time deposits 355,166 324,313 328,770 295,142 259,258 Total deposits $ 1,470,586 $ 1,427,059 $ 1,438,408 $ 1,394,182 $ 1,401,797 9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Noninterest bearing demand $ (6,183 ) (1.53)% $ (27,482 ) (6.45)% Interest bearing Savings 1,799 0.69 % (28,973 ) (9.88)% Money market demand 20,411 8.86 % 25,577 11.36 % NOW Retail NOW (3,353 ) (1.63)% 3,759 1.90 % Brokered NOW - - % - - % Total NOW Accounts (3,353 ) (1.63)% 3,759 1.90 % Time deposits Other time deposits 30,853 11.69 % 96,353 48.54 % Brokered time deposits - - % 53 0.09 % Internet time deposits - - % (498 ) (100.00)% Total time deposits 30,853 9.51 % 95,908 36.99 % Total deposits $ 43,527 3.05 % $ 68,789 4.91 %

Between March 2022 and July 2023, the FOMC raised its target federal funds rate 11 times, from a target range of 0.00-0.25% to 5.25-5.50%, or 525 basis points, in order to combat rising inflation. This rapid increase in interest rates led to significant competition amongst financial institutions for deposits. In September 2024, the FOMC lowered the target federal funds rate 50 basis points to a target range of 4.75-5.00%. Due to the overall uncertainty regarding potential rate changes in the future, customers have not sought out long-term funds, leading to a shift in demand to higher-yielding non-maturity deposit accounts as well as short-term time deposits.



Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 160,000 $ 160,000 $ 160,000 $ 180,000 $ 180,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Other borrowings 5,970 4,397 4,500 4,500 7,050 Total borrowed funds $ 179,970 $ 178,397 $ 178,500 $ 198,500 $ 201,050 9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ - - % $ (20,000 ) (11.11)% Subordinated debentures - - % - - % Other borrowings 1,573 35.77 % (1,080 ) (15.32)% Total borrowed funds $ 1,573 0.88 % $ (21,080 ) (10.48) %

We utilize a mix of borrowed funds and organic deposit growth to fund loan demand. As loan growth has slowed in recent periods, our reliance on FHLB advances has declined.



Wholesale funding sources

Although we have been successful at growing market deposits, we utilize wholesale funding sources when necessary to fill gaps when asset growth outpaces deposit growth. Our wholesale funding sources include Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, correspondent Fed Funds lines and brokered deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits, they are an integral part of our funding.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in wholesale funding sources as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 160,000 $ 160,000 $ 160,000 $ 180,000 $ 180,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Other borrowings 5,970 4,397 4,500 4,500 7,050 Brokered NOW accounts - - - - - Brokered time deposits 60,304 60,304 60,304 60,304 60,251 Internet time deposits - - - - 498 Total wholesale funds $ 240,274 $ 238,701 $ 238,804 $ 258,804 $ 261,799 9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ - - % (20,000 ) (11.11)% Subordinated debentures - - % - - % Other borrowings 1,573 35.77 % (1,080 ) (15.32)% Brokered NOW accounts - N/A - N/A Brokered time deposits - - % 53 0.09 % Internet time deposits - N/A (498 ) (100.00)% Total wholesale funds $ 1,573 0.66 % $ (21,525 ) (8.22) %

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant).

Total shareholders' equity

We are considered a“well-capitalized” institution, as our capital ratios exceed the minimum designated standards necessary in accordance with Basel III guidelines. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's total capital ratio was 12.78%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.72%, and tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.02%. The minimum requirements to be considered well-capitalized are a total capital ratio of 10.00%, tier 1 capital ratio of 8.00%, and tier 1 leverage ratio of 5.00%. While we continue to be considered well-capitalized, we are focused on enhancing our capital ratios through earnings of the Bank as well as asset growth moderation strategies in 2024.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in shareholders' equity as of:

9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Common stock $ 74,826 $ 74,690 $ 74,555 $ 74,230 $ 74,118 Retained earnings 78,467 78,094 76,607 74,309 70,972 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,895 ) (9,483 ) (10,088 ) (9,837 ) (12,188 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 146,398 $ 143,301 $ 141,074 $ 138,702 $ 132,902 9/30/2024 vs 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 vs 9/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Common stock $ 136 0.18 % $ 708 0.96 % Retained earnings 373 0.48 % 7,495 10.56 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 2,588 (27.29)% 5,293 (43.43)% Total shareholders' equity $ 3,097 2.16 % $ 13,496 10.15 %

The Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $10,000 of common stock. As of September 30, 2024, we had $1,393 of common stock available to repurchase through the program. We did not execute any repurchases of our common stock during 2024.

Stock Performance

The following table compares the cumulative total shareholder return on our common stock for the year-to-date, 1 year, 3 year, and 5 year periods ended September 30, 2024. The National OTC Peer Group was developed by selecting all OTC traded bank holding companies with total assets between $1 billion and $3 billion as of 03/31/2024 that had a quoted stock price on Bloomberg. The Midwest / Great Lakes OTC Peer Group represents those institutions included in the National OTC Peer Group that are headquartered in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

# in Peer Group YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX:FETM) 45.40 % 67.28 % 59.12 % 100.80 % National OTC Peers 43 (1.01) % (3.49) % 2.11 % 8.44 % Fentura Ranking out of 44 1 1 4 4 Midwest / Great Lakes OTC Peers 17 (1.97) % (5.16) % (1.63) % 1.35 % Fentura Ranking out of 18 1 1 1 1

