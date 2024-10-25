Mountain America’S Sixth Annual Month Of Caring Makes A Positive Impact Across Six States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Month of Caring demonstrates the credit union's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture that gives back

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently wrapped up its sixth annual Month of Caring, held annually in September. An inspirational initiative, Month of Caring epitomizes the core philosophy of“people helping people,” a value deeply embedded in the credit union. Throughout the month, Mountain America team members across Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah were granted paid time off to engage in various charitable endeavors.

Month of Caring provides an opportunity for Mountain America employees to connect with their local communities and make a meaningful impact. Since its inception in 2019, the initiative has grown significantly, with team members contributing more than 20,400 service hours to various charitable organizations. In 2024, team members dedicated 3,800 volunteer hours, the equivalent of 475 workdays, and counting.

“Month of Caring is a testament to our commitment to community service,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America.“Our employees' dedication to making a positive impact is truly inspiring, and we are proud to support their efforts year-round.”

Mountain America team members actively engaged in a wide variety of service projects during the Month of Caring. Highlights from this year's activities include:

Hygiene kits for kids: Team members assembled 2,500 hygiene kits for the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation. which will be given to homeless children or kids living in poverty.

Animal shelters: Volunteers supported various animal shelters, including the Humane Society of Utah's Barktoberfest celebration.

USANA Kids Eat: Team members packed nearly 800 backpacks to food-insecure kids have access to meals and snacks outside of school.

Utah's Hogle Zoo: Volunteers supported a variety of tasks to help keep the zoo functioning at a high level, benefiting both the animals and the families who visit. Service included prepping and freezing food for animals, weeding and planting, painting animal care areas and the zoo boardwalk, and replacing soil, grave and mulch in animal areas.

Supporting veterans: Through Project Sanctuary and Hope for the Warriors, team members helped at a veteran family retreat and made thank you cards for service members.

Courage Reins: Team members helped this equine-assisted therapy charity by cleaning pastures and an arena, and prepping toys and educational materials for upcoming clients.

September 11 commemoration: Team members assisted with events to honor this day.

Teaching golf: Volunteers taught golf to children through the Fremont County Junior Golf Association.

“Month of Caring highlights our ongoing commitment to community involvement,” said Trent Savage, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Mountain America.“It's rewarding to see our employees actively contributing to the well-being of the communities where we live and work.”

The total hours served across the organization will continue to increase through the year's end. While serving the community is encouraged during Month of Caring, team members aren't limited to using their hours only in the month of September. This gives teams flexibility and control over when and where they utilize their service hours as well as maintaining adequate staff within branches.

