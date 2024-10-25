Nene Capital Acquires Cold Tech (Services) Ltd., Strengthening Strategic Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORBY, United Kingdom, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nene Capital, a long term investor in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is proud to announce the of Cold Tech (Services) Ltd., a leader in refrigerated coldroom and cabinet maintenance. This acquisition enhances Nene Capital's portfolio with a company renowned for its expertise and high-quality, bespoke solutions in food, retail, pharmaceutical, and logistics sectors.

Cold Tech (Services) Ltd. excels in maintenance, installation, and servicing of refrigeration, HVAC, and cold storage systems. Known for reliability and energy-efficient solutions, Cold Tech aligns perfectly with Nene Capital's values of quality and growth.

Cold Tech (Services) Ltd. will continue under its established brand, ensuring uninterrupted service and trusted relationships. Nene Capital will support Cold Tech by investing in resources to expand its capabilities while maintaining quality and customer satisfaction.

Stephen Bayliss, Managing Director of Nene Capital, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Cold Tech (Services) Ltd. to our growing portfolio. This acquisition represents a significant step in our mission to invest in businesses that offer sustainable value and operational excellence."

Simon Stringer, Finance Director of Nene Capital commented:“Cold Tech is a well-established business with over ten years of successful trading during which it has achieved a strong position in its market. We are excited to take the business into the next stage of its development.”

The transaction was supported by the corporate deal team at solicitors Howes Percival LLP and the Growth Finance team at Allica Bank.

