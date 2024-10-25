HII’S Mission Technologies Division Announces New Operating Model For Long-Term Business Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced that its Mission Technologies division will consolidate its six operational groups into four. The changes are designed to optimize the division for continued long-term growth.

Effective Monday, Oct. 28, the division will reorganize into the following groups:



All-Domain Operations , led by Todd Gentry, comprises C5ISR operations; platforms and logistics support; and intelligence analysis.

Global Security, led by Michael Lempke, comprises live, virtual, constructive (LVC) solutions; fleet sustainment; nuclear and environmental services; and Australia business.

Warfare Systems , led by Grant Hagen, comprises cyber and mission IT; electronic warfare; and C5ISR systems. Uncrewed Systems , led by Duane Fotheringham, comprises unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and autonomy software.

Mission Technologies also will align the four groups to a common operating model with specialized roles: operations leader, growth leader, portfolio leader(s) and quality leader.

“I'm confident these changes will make us even more competitive, improve the quality of our services for our customers, and ensure the long-term health of our business,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of Mission Technologies.

Mission Technologies reported $2.7 billion in revenues for 2023 - a 13% organic growth increase compared to 2022. In the first half of 2024, the division generated $1.5 billion in revenue, marking a 19% organic growth increase over the same period in 2023. The third quarter earnings will be announced on Oct. 31.

“Our growth is unprecedented within HII - but not unexpected,” Green said.“We've planned and executed to get to where we are today. It's up to us to reinvent ourselves for what lies ahead. We are already well on our way.”

