عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Exor Press Release - Evolution Early-Stage Activities


10/25/2024 10:16:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 25 October 2024

EXOR ANNOUNCES EVOLUTION OF ITS EARLY-STAGE VENTURE ACTIVITIES


Exor announces that Noam Ohana, who has led early-stage investments at Exor, has decided to launch his own fund.

Alongside his new venture, Noam Ohana will continue to manage Exor Ventures' €640 million portfolio for the benefit of Exor as an independent fund manager.

Exor extends its gratitude to Noam for the years of collaboration and wishes him full success in this next stage of his life as an entrepreneur and investor.

Attachment

  • Exor Press Release - Evolution Early-Stage Activities.docx

MENAFN25102024004107003653ID1108818411


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search