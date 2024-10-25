Exor Press Release - Evolution Early-Stage Activities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 25 October 2024





EXOR ANNOUNCES EVOLUTION OF ITS EARLY-STAGE VENTURE ACTIVITIES





Exor announces that Noam Ohana, who has led early-stage investments at Exor, has decided to launch his own fund.

Alongside his new venture, Noam Ohana will continue to manage Exor Ventures' €640 million portfolio for the benefit of Exor as an independent fund manager.

Exor extends its gratitude to Noam for the years of collaboration and wishes him full success in this next stage of his life as an entrepreneur and investor.

