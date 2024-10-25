(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Hot & Cold Pipe by Raw Material (PEX, PE-RT, PPR, C-PVC, and PB), Application (Water Plumbing Pipes, Radiator Connection Pipes and Underfloor Surface Heating & Cooling), End User, & Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plastic hot and cold pipe market was valued at USD 7.24 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 9.96 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The scope of this report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the plastic hot and cold pipe market.



PEX segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With a medium-to-high density, the PEX segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the plastic hot and cold pipe market. PEX pipes cost only about one-third of the price of copper, so it is a much cheaper alternative for plumbing systems. Their flexibility makes them ideal for retrofitting and remodeling projects, as they can easily be routed through walls. Their long history of over 30 years of leak-free performance in several countries has also given them a good name as a residential as well as commercial plumbing system. Their resistance to extreme temperatures improves their appeal both in hot and in cold water applications.

Commercial segment is expected to emerge as the second largest segment by end-user

Commercial segment is expected to become the second largest end user in the Plastic hot and cold pipe market due to the rising construction activities. Large-diameter plastic pipes are majorly used for national infrastructure application. Examples include potable water lines, storm drains, and wastewater treatment pipelines. The growing number of populations and increasing water demand is another motive that propels the development of new infrastructure and commercial building projects. Apart from this, the sustainable construction practices along with introduction of environmentally-friendly materials are further supporting the use of plastic pipes in commercial projects that offer benefits such as corrosion-resistance, durability, and low maintenance costs.

China to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific Plastic hot and cold pipe market

China is experiencing the highest growth rate in the plastic hot and cold pipe market due to several factors. The presence of key players in China such as RIFENG Enterprise Group Co., Ltd., along with a large customer base, is among the major factors driving the Plastic hot and cold pipe market in China. The market in China is driven by construction activities such as National New-type Urbanization Plan (NUP). Additionally, the government initiatives such as Green Building Action Plan mandates the use of sustainable materials including the use of plastic pipes that enhance thermal insulation and reduce water wastage.

