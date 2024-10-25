Simpletherapy Unveils New Brand Identity And Website: Integrating Services Of Halcyon Behavioral And Physmetrics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simplified access to comprehensive physical, mental, and behavioral solutions for employers and their teams.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SimpleTherapy, a pioneer in virtual musculoskeletal solutions (MSK), is excited to announce the finalization of their rebranding journey, integrating the services of Halcyon Behavioral and PhysMetrics under the SimpleTherapy brand.

Since merging with SimpleTherapy in 2022, the companies have been working together to create a unified brand identity that reflects their shared commitment to delivering high-quality, personalized, and innovative health solutions.

Welcome to SimpleTherapy, where better health meets simplicity. With a mission to enhance the well-being of your workforce through accessible, effective care solutions, SimpleTherapy offers a comprehensive suite of physical and behavioral health services designed to improve health outcomes, increase productivity, and reduce costs.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our completely redesigned website, where clients can now seamlessly explore our full range of health solutions in one unified platform,” said Jeremy Oswald, President.“This new site highlights our mission to deliver accessible and innovative care solutions that enhance well-being and reduce costs."

Under the SimpleTherapy brand, clients will have access to a wide range of health solutions, including:

.SimpleMSK: The company's flagship virtual MSK solution offers anytime, anywhere access, over 1500 guided videos, live 1:1 visits with a physical therapist, and industry-leading language translation capabilities. Optional integrated benefits administration and a nationwide network of PT, ST, OT, chiro, and acupuncture providers are available.

.SimpleBehavioral: Complete inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance use disorder (MHSUD) benefit administration for self-insured clients. The company's vast national network of mental health providers, psychiatric services, substance abuse programs, and facilities ensures that members receive quality care that meets their specific needs.

.SimpleEAP: SimpleEAP delivers 24/7/365 in-the-moment support from licensed mental health professionals. These care advocates hold a master's or PhD in a mental health discipline, create personalized care plans for each participant and provide human-centric support that reduces barriers to care.

.SimpleWellbeing: Offering both structured, turnkey wellness solutions or customized, outcomes-based programs, SimpleWellbeing equips members to confidently manage their health and well-being-all in one integrated platform.

"We are committed to delivering accessible and innovative health solutions that meet the diverse needs of our members.” Arpit Khemka, CEO, added. "Our rebranding represents a significant milestone as we continue to revolutionize the way employers and employees approach healthcare."

The company invites clients, partners, and stakeholders to join them in celebrating this exciting achievement and looks forward to sharing more updates in the near future.

For more information about SimpleTherapy's rebranding journey and their suite of health solutions, please visit simpletherapy

About SimpleTherapy

SimpleTherapy provides physical, MSK and behavioral health services that combine digital and technology-guided treatment with a national network of in-person and telehealth providers. At our core is a commitment to providing inclusive, holistic care that is simple, accessible, and personalized. Our clinically backed, innovative solutions support the overall health of your workforce and reduce costs for all parties. Our clients include employers of all sizes, major health plans and Fortune 50 organizations. SimpleTherapy, where improved health meets simplicity. For further details, reach out to us at ....

