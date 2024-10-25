Promova Launches Dyslexia Mode 2.0 And Expands Features For Neurodivergent Learners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The changes aim to reduce visual stress and increase readability for people with dyslexia and help people with such conditions as ADHD with language learning

UKRAINE, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the occasion of National Dyslexia Awareness Month this October, Promova is thrilled to announce an upgrade of its Dyslexia Mode, along with additional features designed to support neurodivergent learners. Building upon the original feature launched in 2023, the keeps going with its commitment of creating inclusive, personalized language experiences for everyone, especially those facing unique challenges like dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and other neurodiverse conditions.

Different studies suggest that 15-20% of the population is neurodiverse - including up to 10% of people who are diagnosed with dyslexia and 5% diagnosed with ADHD. Because neurodivergent people's brains work differently, language learning can be a real challenge for them.

"Knowing a foreign language opens doors to new cultures, perspectives, and connections, but for those with dyslexia, this opportunity can feel painfully out of reach. Dyslexic individuals often struggle with mastering their native language, let alone acquiring a second one,” says Darren Clark, Promova's neurodiversity consultant, a global partner for the International Dyslexia Association, and an ambassador for the British Dyslexia Association.“The ability to switch between languages seems like magic to many of us who have dyslexia, but we need to create practical, accessible solutions that make this 'magic' attainable. By developing tools and approaches tailored to neurodivergent learners the way Promova does it, we can transform language learning from a source of frustration into a rewarding experience. Dyslexic individuals deserve the chance to unlock the linguistic and cultural richness that multilingualism offers.”

The original Dyslexia Mode was developed in collaboration with dyslexic designer Martin Pysny, the creator of Dysfont , a specialized typeface for people with dyslexia that lies at the base of the feature. In the year after its initial launch, Promova's Dyslexia Mode has been used by thousands of people. These users showed greater rates of completing lessons. The average lesson completion of learners who use the feature increased by 44.6% compared to other learners. The new version, launching in October 2024, introduces several updates to further ease the challenges of reading and learning for those with dyslexia, such as color shifting to soften contrast between text and background, increasable font size, and elimination of all caps text to improve readability.

“Making language learning more accessible for people with dyslexia is not limited to changing the font to something dyslexia-friendly. There are many nuances that, if taken into consideration, can drastically improve the language learning experience for dyslexics,” says Martin Pysny, creator of Dysfont.“That is why I'm so grateful that Promova keeps developing Dyslexia Mode further and implementing changes that might seem minor for those who are out of the loop but truly make a huge difference. For instance, we've recognized that dyslexia and visual stress often go hand in hand, and creating the right contrast between background and text can make a significant difference in reading performance. The black and white contrast, while common, can be harsh for some users. By adjusting the colors, we're aiming to make reading more comfortable for everyone, particularly those with dyslexia. Similarly, larger fonts help with readability by reducing crowding and improving letter recognition. It's about making the reading experience more accessible and intuitive for all users.”

In addition to improving Dyslexia Mode, Promova has introduced the White Noise Feature to support neurodivergent learners, such as those with ADHD.

Research suggests that white noise can enhance cognitive performance, focus, and memory retention, particularly in individuals with attention impairments. Promova's white noise, generated using a Gaussian distribution for better accuracy, creates an optimal auditory environment that aids concentration and improves reading fluency for users with dyslexia and attention difficulties.

“At Promova, we believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to communicate and connect, regardless of their background or learning style. Knowing a foreign language is one of the greatest assets to ensure cultural understanding between people, open new opportunities, and help to build your perfect life,” says Daryna Mednikova, CPO at Promova.“By integrating innovative tools like Dyslexia Mode and the White Noise feature, we aim to create a supportive environment – kind, free of judgment and mistake-shaming – that caters to diverse learning needs, allowing individuals to immerse themselves in new languages with confidence and ease.”

Dyslexia Mode and White Noise remain available for free on Promova's platform. Learners can access them by going to their profile, tapping Settings, and turning Dyslexia Mode and/or White Noise on.

About Promova

Founded in 2019 as a simple flashcard app, Promova is now a one-stop solution for all language learning needs. Promova offers a variety of tools, such as bite-sized lessons, a community of learners, tutoring, conversation clubs, and progress tracking. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to create custom learning plans, Promova helps over 15 million people worldwide live their best lives by achieving their language learning goals.

The Promova team is made up of 100+ lifelong learners passionate about languages, from philologists to professional educators and language learning advocates. They work from Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. and employ best-in-class teaching methodologies to make language learning accessible to people everywhere.

