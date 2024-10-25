Key trends in this period include technological advancements, such as the introduction of automated teller machines (ATMs), the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve customer service, ongoing technological innovation, collaborations with fintech companies, and the integration of cloud technology.

The growing demand for financial services is expected to drive the expansion of the commercial banking market. This increased demand is driven by factors such as economic growth, evolving consumer expectations, and changes in the regulatory environment. For example, in July 2024, YCharts, a US-based financial research platform, reported that US commercial banks' commercial and industrial loans grew from $2.493 trillion in January 2023 to $2.759 trillion in January 2024. This growth reflects the rising demand for financial services, which is fueling the commercial banking market's expansion.

Major players in the commercial banking sector are focusing on developing innovative fintech platforms to enhance their service offerings, boost operational efficiency, and deliver seamless digital banking experiences. For instance, in May 2024, FIS Global, a US-based financial services company, launched Atelio, a new fintech platform. Atelio provides advanced core banking, payments, and digital banking capabilities, allowing businesses to handle tasks such as deposit collection, money transfer, card issuance, invoicing, fraud prevention, cash flow forecasting, and customer behavior analysis.

The regions covered in the commercial banking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the commercial banking market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Products: Syndicated Loans; Capital Market; Commercial Lending; Treasury Management; Project Finance; Other Products

2) By Function: Accepting Deposits; Advancing Loans; Credit Creation; Financing Foreign Trade; Agency Services; Other Functions

3) By Application: Construction; Transportation and Logistics; Healthcare; Media and Entertainment; Other Applications

Key Companies in the Commercial Banking Market: JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Bank of America Corporation; Agriculture Bank of China; Wells Fargo & Company; HSBC Holdings PLC

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

