Jitan Ram Manjhi Slams Tejashwi Yadav On Liquor Ban

Patna, Oct 25 Amid rising criticism from Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav, over recent hooch tragedies in the state, Union MSME Jitan Manjhi alleged that the LoP himself consumes alcohol.

Manjhi argued that Tejashwi's alleged personal habits influence his stance on the liquor ban, saying,“Tejashwi himself drinks alcohol, so he feels that liquor is being sold everywhere in Bihar.”

Manjhi further alleged that Yadav's knowledge of liquor networks stems from his links with liquor traders.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav criticised Nitish Kumar's government over the persistent sale and availability of alcohol, despite a statewide ban enacted in 2016.

Yadav has accused the government of failing to enforce the prohibition effectively, pointing to recent tragedies as evidence that illicit liquor is easily accessible in many parts of Bihar.

In a post on the social media platform X, Yadav expressed outrage, claiming that a significant number of people had died and several others lost their eyesight due to the consumption of illicit alcohol in Siwan and Saran.

He blamed the state government's failure to enforce the liquor ban effectively, accusing ruling party leaders of colluding with illegal liquor traders.

Yadav further said while Bihar is under a liquor ban, liquor remains easily accessible at various locations like intersections, due to the involvement of political leaders and illegal alcohol sellers. Despite the hooch tragedies on a large scale, Nitish Kumar does not even offer condolences to the families of those who died in it

He also accused Nitish Kumar of being indifferent to the lives lost, describing the tragedies as "normal incidents" for the "immoral and principle-less" Chief Minister and his kitchen cabinet colleagues.

Furthermore, Yadav criticised the Nitish Kumar government for its failure to take action against senior officials in such cases.