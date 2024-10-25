عربي


Aker ASA: Presentation Of Third-Quarter Results 2024


10/25/2024 9:33:06 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 07:00 CET. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CET.

Webcast details:

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Time: 09:00am CET
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link:

There will be a prepared Q&A session following the presentation. It is possible to submit questions to [email protected] in advance.

The presentation and material will be made available at and

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: [email protected]

Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47
45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

