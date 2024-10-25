Aker ASA: Presentation Of Third-Quarter Results 2024
Date
10/25/2024 9:33:06 AM
OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 07:00 CET. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CET.
Webcast details:
Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Time: 09:00am CET
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link:
There will be a prepared Q&A session following the presentation. It is possible to submit questions to [email protected] in advance.
The presentation and material will be made available at and
Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: [email protected]
Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47
45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
