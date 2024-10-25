Aker ASA: Presentation Of Third-Quarter Results 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 07:00 CET. An webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CET.

Webcast details:

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 09:00am CET

Format: Webcast

Language: English

Link:



There will be a prepared Q&A session following the presentation. It is possible to submit questions to [email protected] in advance.

The presentation and material will be made available at and

Media contact

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47

45 03 20 90

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

