Block Listing Interim Review
Date
10/25/2024 9:32:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 25 October 2024
| Name of applicant:
| PayPoint plc
| Name of scheme:
| a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan
c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan
d. PayPoint Executive Share Plan (previously named PayPoint Restricted Share Plan)
| Period of return:
| From:
| 27/04/2024
| To:
| 24/10/2024
| Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
| 378,390 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 253,358 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 270,687 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
| Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
| Nil Nil Nil Nil
| Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G)
| 21,144 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 29,533 ordinary shares of 1/3p each Nil 100,694 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
| Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
| 357,246 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 223,825 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 169,993 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
-ends-
MENAFN25102024004107003653ID1108818322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.