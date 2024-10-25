عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Block Listing Interim Review


10/25/2024 9:32:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 25 October 2024

Name of applicant: PayPoint plc
Name of scheme: a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan
c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan
d. PayPoint Executive Share Plan (previously named PayPoint Restricted Share Plan)
Period of return: From: 27/04/2024 To: 24/10/2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  • 378,390 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 253,358 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 270,687 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
    • Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  • Nil
  • Nil
  • Nil
  • Nil
    • Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G)
  • 21,144 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 29,533 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • Nil
  • 100,694 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
    • Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  • 357,246 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 223,825 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 169,993 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

    • Enquiries:

    PayPoint Plc
    Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
    +44 (0)7542031173

    LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

    -ends-


    MENAFN25102024004107003653ID1108818322


    GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search