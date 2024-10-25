CHAR Technologies Announces Increase In Private Placement To C$3,335,000

The Company now intends to offer up to an additional 4,175,000 units at the offering price of CDN$0.20 per unit for additional gross proceeds of up to CDN$835,000. The total Offering will now amount to up to 16,675,000 units at a price of CDN$0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN$3,335,000. The other terms of the Offering will remain unchanged.

Each unit will comprise one common share of the Company (“Share”) and one-half share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share for twenty-four months after the closing of the Offering at a price of CDN$0.30.

The Offering is expected to be raised from existing shareholders, and current and former directors, executive officers, business associates and employees, some of whom are insiders of the Company. Any participation by insiders in the Offering would constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). However, the Company expects such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital and supporting the progression of the Thorold Project to biocarbon production.

The securities issued under the Offering, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The closing of the Offering is now expected to occur October 30th, 2024, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About CHAR Tech

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR's HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.