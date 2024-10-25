Fenix Outdoor International Q3 Report
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2024
Third quarter 2024-07-01 – 2024-09-30
The total income of the Group was TEUR
199,358 (TEUR: 225,846), a decrease of 11.7%. The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 43,616 (TEUR: 51,416). The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
28,566 (TEUR: 37,391). The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
23,676 (TEUR: 35,828). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
18,485 (TEUR: 27,761). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.38 (EUR: 2.08).
Period 2024-01-01 – 2024-09-30
The total income of the Group was TEUR
520,999 (TEUR: 565,862), a decrease of 7.9% The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 78,056 (TEUR: 96,137). The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
34,831 (TEUR: 54,565). The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
27,689 (TEUR: 54,685). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
17,934 (TEUR: 38,811). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.34 (EUR: 2.91).
Events after period closing
No significant events after period close are noted.
Holding of own shares
As per 2024-09-30 the company holds 132,337 B-shares representing 0.38 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.
Financial information
The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication October 25, 2024, at 14 00.
Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58
This information is of the type that Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 25-10-2024 at 14:00 CET/CEST.
