عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fenix Outdoor International Q3 Report


10/25/2024 9:32:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2024

Third quarter 2024-07-01 – 2024-09-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR
    199,358 (TEUR: 225,846), a decrease of 11.7%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 43,616 (TEUR: 51,416).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    28,566 (TEUR: 37,391).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    23,676 (TEUR: 35,828).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
    18,485 (TEUR: 27,761).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.38 (EUR: 2.08).


Period 2024-01-01 – 2024-09-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR
    520,999 (TEUR: 565,862), a decrease of 7.9%
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 78,056 (TEUR: 96,137).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    34,831 (TEUR: 54,565).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    27,689 (TEUR: 54,685).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
    17,934 (TEUR: 38,811).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.34 (EUR: 2.91).

Events after period closing

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2024-09-30 the company holds 132,337 B-shares representing 0.38 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

/investerare/rapporter

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication October 25, 2024, at 14 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

This information is of the type that Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 25-10-2024 at 14:00 CET/CEST.

Attachment

  • Interim report 2024-09-30

MENAFN25102024004107003653ID1108818306


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search