Fenix Outdoor International Q3 Report

Interim condensed consolidated statements for the period ended 30 September 2024

Third quarter 2024-07-01 – 2024-09-30



The total income of the Group was TEUR

199,358 (TEUR: 225,846), a decrease of 11.7%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 43,616 (TEUR: 51,416).

The operating of the Group was TEUR

28,566 (TEUR: 37,391).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

23,676 (TEUR: 35,828).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR

18,485 (TEUR: 27,761). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.38 (EUR: 2.08).



Period 2024-01-01 – 2024-09-30



The total income of the Group was TEUR

520,999 (TEUR: 565,862), a decrease of 7.9%

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 78,056 (TEUR: 96,137).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

34,831 (TEUR: 54,565).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

27,689 (TEUR: 54,685).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR

17,934 (TEUR: 38,811). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.34 (EUR: 2.91).





Events after period closing

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2024-09-30 the company holds 132,337 B-shares representing 0.38 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

