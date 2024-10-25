Apyx Medical Corporation To Release Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On November 8, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx® Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the“Company”), the of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced that results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 will be released before the opens on Friday, November 8th.

Management will host a call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8th to discuss the results of the quarter, and to host a question-and-answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 877-407-9039 (or 201-689-8470 for international callers) and provide access code 13749764. Participants should ask for the Apyx Medical Corporation Call. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the following link: Apyx Medical Earnings Webcas and via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, where it will be archived for future reference.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

OP: 212-915-2568

...

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at .