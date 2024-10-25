(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPTON, N.J., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that 12 week results from the Company's Phase 2 clinical trial of barzolvolimab in two of the most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU)-cold urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD)-will be presented in a late breaking oral presentation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology's (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting being held in Boston October 24-28, 2024.

Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Positive Efficacy and Favorable Safety of Barzolvolimab in Chronic Inducible Urticaria: Phase 2 Trial Results

Presenting Author: Jonathan Bernstein, MD, Professor of Clinical Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, Allergy and Immunology, University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Partner, Bernstein Allergy Group and Clinical Research Center

Session: LBA003: Distinguished Industry & Late-breaking Oral Abstracts

Date/Time: Saturday, October 26th at 5:43 pm ET

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the science at the intersection of mast cell biology and the development of transformative therapeutics for patients. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with severe inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune and other devastating diseases. Visit .

