Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Sun Communities, (NYSE: SUI) (the"Company"), a trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas, announces it will release third quarter 2024 operating results after the closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The Company will host a call to discuss these results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 5:00 P.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: (800) 245-3047

International: (203) 518-9765

All participants and speakers will need to reference the Conference ID“SUIQ3” when joining the call.

The conference call will also be available live on the Company's website

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 11157495

The replay will be accessible through November 20, 2024.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 666 developed properties comprising approximately 181,760 developed sites and approximately 48,140 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

