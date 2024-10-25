AI-Powered Firm HIVE PT Launches Global Talent Hunt With Competitive Challenges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIVE PT combines education, advanced technology, and ethical practices with its HIVE Challenge and Queen Bee Challenge, attracting top trading talent and providing traders with risk-free capital opportunities









CASCAIS, Portugal, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIVE PT , a global leader in proprietary trading, offers innovative trading challenges that attract top-tier talent worldwide. With the launch of its flagship trading programs, the HIVE Challenge and Queen Bee Challenge, HIVE PT is transforming how traders access capital and develop their skills.

The company's approach to proprietary trading combines advanced technology with a deep commitment to education, allowing traders to showcase their skills in a risk-free environment. Successful participants in these challenges gain access to capital ranging from $10,000 to $200,000, with the opportunity to earn up to an 80/20 profit split-making HIVE PT's programs some of the most attractive in the industry.

Creating Opportunities for Top Trading Talent

HIVE PT's proprietary trading model is built on the belief that talent should be rewarded and developed. Offering traders a chance to demonstrate their abilities without risking personal funds has attracted an international pool of talent. The firm's flexible trading conditions, which include no time limits for completing challenges, have further enhanced its appeal.

Traders from North America, Europe, and Asia have already taken advantage of the platform, with plans to expand into South America and the Middle East by 2025.

"We've seen a tremendous response to our trading challenges, not just because of the profit potential, but because we've created a system that truly nurtures traders," said Goni Shimi, CEO of HIVE PT. "Our platform is designed to reduce the stress associated with traditional trading evaluations, giving traders the time and space to succeed."

Market Trends and Projections

Valued at over $150 billion, the global proprietary trading sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% through 2030. This surge is driven by developments in algorithmic trading, artificial intelligence, and real-time data analytics-all areas where HIVE PT excels. Leveraging these technologies allows HIVE PT to enhance its own trading strategies and provides its traders with the right tools to stay competitive in the market.

"What makes HIVE PT different is our integration of AI and machine learning to support traders," says Goni Shimi. "Our platform doesn't just give them the ability to trade-it helps them become better traders through data-driven insights and real-time performance tracking."

A Community-Driven Approach

In addition to offering advanced trading tools and challenges, HIVE PT has made significant strides in creating a supportive community for traders. The firm's online academy provides comprehensive educational resources, including courses, videos, and market analysis, helping traders at all levels improve their strategies. This commitment to education is a cornerstone of HIVE PT's mission to foster a global network of successfully funded traders.

As part of its medium-term goals, HIVE PT is focused on building a solid community of traders who can share insights and learn from one another. The company has also introduced a mentorship program, which pairs experienced traders with newcomers to the field, ensuring that traders have the guidance they need to master the complexities of financial markets.

"Our goal is to create a platform where traders succeed financially and grow intellectually. We want to be known not just as a trading firm but as a place where traders come to learn, share, and thrive," Goni Shimi says.

The company is set to expand its global reach and influence. As proprietary trading continues to change, HIVE PT's emphasis on transparency, education, and ethical trading practices will ensure its lasting impact on financial markets.

"Our mission is simple: to provide traders with the resources and support they need to succeed. As the markets change, so will we, always staying ahead of the game," Goni Shimi concludes.

About HIVE PT

HIVE PT is a proprietary trading firm that provides trading opportunities for skilled traders in various financial markets, including stocks, forex, and commodities. Focusing on education, transparency, and ethical trading practices, the company offers traders access to significant capital through its premium programs.

