Composecure Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call For November 8Th At 8:30 A.M. EST

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc . (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, will host a call on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

CompoSecure's Executive Chairman David Cote, President & CEO Jon Wilk, and CFO Tim Fitzsimmons will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

We encourage all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EST start time. If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure's innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit and .

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

