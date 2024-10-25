(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise in demand for Carbon Nanotubes (CNT)-based materials continues to accelerate due to their exceptional electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties, making them ideal for various industrial applications.

According to SNS Insider Research, The Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Size was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The carbon nanotubes (CNT) market is rapidly growing due to their remarkable properties, such as high tensile strength and electrical conductivity, making them valuable across various industries, including electronics and energy storage. Recent advancements highlight their integration into sustainable manufacturing processes, exemplified by SABIC's incorporation of CNTs into recycled plastics in October 2024 to enhance mechanical strength and durability. Additionally, Rice University researchers created CNTs from waste plastics, contributing to carbon neutrality. Innovations in the electronics sector include a novel synthesis method by Indian scientists in February 2024 for applications in batteries and flexible electronics, and China's launch of a carbon nanotube-based tensor processor chip in July 2024, enhancing computational efficiency. Moreover, CNTs are improving filtration processes, as demonstrated by Technion researchers in July 2024, and are vital in energy storage advancements, evidenced by Nanoramic Laboratories' introduction of CNTs in supercapacitors and batteries in November 2023, emphasizing their role in supporting the transition to cleaner energy technologies.









Top 10 Companies Operating in the Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Industry Worldwide

Which segment dominated the Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market?

The Electronics & Semiconductors segment dominated the Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) market in 2023, with a market share of 35% . This dominance is primarily attributed to the increasing integration of CNTs in electronic devices, such as displays, sensors, and batteries, due to their superior conductivity and lightweight characteristics. For instance, major manufacturers are leveraging CNTs to develop flexible displays and high-capacity batteries, thereby enhancing product performance and driving market growth.

Key Segments:

By Type



Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube

By Method



Chemical Vapor Deposition

Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction Others

By Application



Electronics & Semiconductors

Advanced Materials

Polymers

Batteries & Capacitors

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Medical Others

What are the driving factors of the Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) market?

The Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) market is witnessing robust growth, primarily due to the following driving factors:



The rising adoption of electronic devices and advancements in technology are significantly boosting the demand for Carbon Nanotubes in electronics, particularly in semiconductors and energy storage applications. Their superior conductivity and lightweight properties make them an ideal choice for enhancing the performance of electronic components.

The healthcare sector is increasingly utilizing Carbon Nanotubes for drug delivery and biomedical applications due to their biocompatibility and ability to improve treatment efficacy. As research progresses, more applications are being developed, further driving market growth. Innovations in material science are leading to the development of advanced materials incorporating Carbon Nanotubes. Industries are exploring their use in composites and coatings, attracted by their strength and durability, which opens up new opportunities for CNTs in various applications.

What are the opportunities in the Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) market?



The potential for Carbon Nanotubes in renewable energy solutions, such as solar cells and fuel cells, presents significant growth opportunities. Their ability to enhance energy efficiency makes them a promising candidate for future technologies. The increasing demand for smart materials in various industries, including construction and automotive, provides an opportunity for CNTs to be integrated into products, enhancing their functionality and performance while promoting sustainability.

Which region dominated the Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) market?

Asia-Pacific region dominated the carbon nanotubes (CNT) market which held a market share of over 40%. This dominance is driven by strong demand from countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, where CNTs are widely used in the electronics, automotive, and renewable energy sectors. For instance, China's advancements in CNT-based technologies, such as the development of a carbon nanotube tensor processor chip in July 2024, have significantly contributed to the region's leadership. Additionally, the growing manufacturing base for electric vehicles and electronics in Asia-Pacific further supports the region's dominant position in the CNT market.

Recent Developments:



January 2023: Showa Denko KK streamlines its operations through a merger with Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd, forming a unified entity named Resonac Holdings Corporation. May 2023: LG Chem announced the construction of a brand-new CNT plant in Daesan, South Korea. Scheduled to be operational by 2025, this expansion will double the company's annual CNT production capacity to a staggering 6,100 tons. This strategic move strengthens LG Chem's product portfolio and positions it as a major player in the rapidly growing CNT industry.

The Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) market is poised for substantial growth driven by their unique properties and diverse applications across various industries. Continued research and innovation, coupled with rising consumer demand, will play a critical role in shaping the market landscape.

