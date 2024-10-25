Sepsis Diagnostics Market Poised For Significant Growth Driven By Rising Prevalence And Technological Innovations | S&S Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sepsis diagnostics has emerged as a rapidly growing area due to the high prevalence of sepsis and advancement in diagnostic technology. There is a need for efforts to increase awareness and ensure improved access to diagnostics in underserved regions to deal with this challenge to global health. Austin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “ The Sepsis Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2024 to 2032. ” Growth in Sepsis Diagnostics Market Fueled by Technological Innovations and Urgent Need for Awareness The sepsis diagnostics market is growing rapidly as a result of various pivotal factors, in particular the advent of advanced diagnostic and therapy options. This is supported by the high incidence of sepsis around the world, especially in developed countries; for instance, each year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there are 270,000 many deaths caused by sepsis in the U.S. Besides this, global rates have also increased from Global Sepsis Alliance stating almost 11 million deaths occurred worldwide due to sepsis in 2020 alone with more fatalities attributed than other leading health conditions combined. These disturbing numbers highlight the need for enhanced awareness, prevention and care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Pneumonia is a common cause of sepsis and septic shock in all age groups, translating to an urgent need for reliable diagnostics. Studies indicate that more than one-half of patients with sepsis have pneumonia as a history and data shows an increase in each, especially during COVID-19 pandemic. Technological advancements supporting the growth of this segment include molecular diagnostics and multiplex assays with key players such as T2 Biosystems and F. Hoffmann-La Roche spearheading the initiative. Nonetheless, high costs of diagnosis and limited healthcare accessibility in many underdeveloped areas of the world remain major challenges requiring additional investment in education and technology.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product (Instruments, Blood Culture Media, Assay Kits and Reagents, Software)

. By Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Flow Cytometry, Others)

. By Pathogen (Bacterial Sepsis, Fungal Sepsis, Viral Sepsis, Others)

. By Testing Type (Laboratory Testing, PoC Testing)

. By Method (Automated Diagnostics, Conventional Diagnostics)

. By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Pathology & Reference Laboratories, Research Institutes and Others) Key Drivers . Emerging Trends and Increasing Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Solutions

Growing Demand for Sepsis Diagnostics Driven by Rising Global Prevalence and Hospital-Acquired Infections

The sepsis diagnostics market is primarily driven by the rising global incidence of sepsis cases, which are estimated to affect over 49 million annually and lead to about 11 million annual deaths. The acute need for diagnostics is highlighted by the high mortality rate, specifically among children under five, along with hospital acquired infections (HAIs) which leads to approximately 1.7 million infections and almost one hundred thousand deaths in the United States annually. Because 85% of sepsis cases are reported in low- and middle-income countries, improving diagnostic capacities and prevention strategies in these nations is necessary. With increased incidence of infections and the growth of technology, sepsis diagnostics market is expected to receive a phenomenal surge in its revenues over the following years.

Microbiology Technology Dominates Sepsis Diagnostics Market While Molecular Diagnostics Experience Fastest Growth

The microbiology technology dominated the sepsis diagnostics market with more than 48% of total revenue in 2023 since microbial culture is still considered the gold standard for laboratory detection of infectious organisms [by isolating (or) detecting a sex pathogen]. The growth in this segment has also been supported by strategic initiatives, for instance launch of BD BACTEC platelet quality control media. At the same time, molecular diagnostics are projected to grow the fastest compound annual growth rate-wise; they deliver rapid pathogen identification that enables early treatment. Molecular detection methods have increasingly been acknowledged as necessary adjuncts to blood cultures for pathogen detection, such as PCR and Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA).

Blood Culture Media and Innovative Assay Kits Propel Growth in Sepsis Diagnostics

The blood culture media segment held the largest share of over 38% in 2023 and is projected to continue its dominance owing to its affordability and accessibility, growing trend of blood testing as part of health check-ups and rise in sepsis cases across the globe. Improvements such as BD BACTEC platelet quality control media test increase contamination detection during platelet transfusions, disease blood centers & laboratory introduction. On the other hand, assay kits and reagents segment is expected to grow rapidly with introduction of products like VIDAS B.R.A.H.M.S. PCT which can be done in 20 minutes and detects microbes causing sepsis within short-time. Enterprises such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics are also introducing innovative products to capitalize on growing market opportunities.

North America Dominates Sepsis Diagnostics Market; Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth

North America dominated the sepsis diagnostics market in 2023 with an over 44.4% revenue share due to increasing number of cases of sepsis & infectious diseases propelling the demand for latest diagnostic technologies. The introduction of these strategic advancements in the region, including the January 2023 Cytovale FDA-cleared IntelliSep Sepsis Test for early detection of sepsis is also expected to significantly propel market growth.

Asia pacific is anticipated to witness maximum growth during the forecast period of 2024-2032 owing to ever-base demand for deDiagnostics solutions especially from China & India etc. Development of molecular diagnosis like Point-Of-Care testing devices & next-generation sequencing technology is another factor fueling the growth in the market led by joint venture established between Asep Medical Holdings and accordance with Sansure Biotech, to market on Sepset(ER) Sepsis Diagnostic Test commercially across China held in January 2023.

Key Developments in Sepsis Diagnostics Market



The SeptiCyte Rapid test, a rapid sepsis diagnostic available in the US since February 2023 via Immunexpress and that delivers results within an hour. This near-patient solution helps clinicians recognise patients sooner, in turn allowing for interventions that improve patient outcomes.

To address the growing challenges of sepsis, PERSOWN Inc. announced today its breakthrough real-time sepsis monitoring system, SMASH-H, launched in January 2023. Cytovale also presented its sepsis diagnostic test, called IntelliSep, to assist emergency departments with potential sepsis patients in January 2023.









