Schoolinks Celebrates Prestigious Awards And Recognitions In 2024

Inc. 5000 Rankings: #84 in Texas, #20 in Education, #34 in Austin

Rounding out a year of exceptional achievements, SchooLinks has earned a place on the coveted Inc. 5000 list for 2024, ranking as #84 in Texas, #20 in Education, and #34 in Austin. This recognition highlights the company's impressive growth and influence within both the local and educational spheres. SchooLinks' rise to these ranks demonstrates the company's dedication to excellence.

Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2024 – Secondary Category Winner

SchooLinks has been honored with the prestigious Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2024 , winning in the Secondary category. These awards celebrate the most innovative products supporting effective teaching and learning in schools. SchooLinks' platform stood out for its versatility, value, and ability to address key challenges in education. The panel of industry experts acknowledged SchooLinks as a product that truly enhances teaching and learning practices for the 2024-25 school year.



"We're incredibly proud to be recognized among such outstanding educational products," said Jessica Hook, Marketer at SchooLinks. "This award is a testament to our commitment to improving educational outcomes for students and educators alike."

Austin Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies in 2024

SchooLinks is also proud to be named one of Austin Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies of 2024 , a recognition that celebrates the incredible growth and success of the company over the past year. This accolade reflects the company's continuous commitment to innovation, growth, and its strong impact on the Austin business community.

Austin Business Journal's 2024 Best CEO Awards Nomination

SchooLinks is also excited to announce that CEO Katie Fang has been nominated for the Austin Business Journal's 2024 Best CEO Awards . This prestigious nomination highlights Katie's leadership and dedication to driving innovation in the education sector. Nominees are selected for their vision, leadership, and significant impact on their companies and the Austin community.



For more information about SchooLinks and its award-winning solutions, visit SchooLinks.com .

