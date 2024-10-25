Kevin Harrington Launches From Startup To Standout: Paths To Entrepreneurial Success”, With David Eggers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Esteemed entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington is proud to introduce his latest book, From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success, showcasing the impactful journey of David Eggers, founder and CEO of Simple Solutions Behavioral Health. Eggers, a successful entrepreneur and established community leader, has been a passionate advocate for drug and alcohol recovery, dedicating his career to helping individuals overcome addiction and reclaim their lives.In collaboration with Harrington and 14 other experts, Eggers shares his experiences and strategies in this comprehensive guide, offering invaluable insights for entrepreneurs aiming to build successful ventures while making a meaningful impact in their communities.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaAlycia KabackBrian KentMorgan Leigh MillerPhyllis MendezChuck BongiovanniAdam HannaMichael AveryFernan ChaconDhanashree DorageBrenda C. NaglePaul H. GrahamGlenda DawsonMart RatliffDesigned to deliver tangible results, this book offers readers practical strategies currently employed by successful entrepreneurs across various industries.Kevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup To Standout equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit: .About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About David Eggers:David Eggers, founder and CEO of Simple Solutions Behavioral Health is a successful entrepreneur, established community leader, and an ardent drug and alcohol recovery advocate.The huge problem David saw with the quality of care for those in early recovery was what pushed him into the entrepreneurial world. Without a college degree, and with only business knowledge gained earlier in his career in management, David could not ignore what he calls divine inspiration, and set forth on faith alone.Swift to learn, and experiencing a lot of early success, much of his company's fast growth can be attributed to David's democratic leadership philosophy, core values of love and fun in the workplace, and the importance of community and authenticity. Being a dedicated family man,David enjoys spending time with his close family. Recognizing the importance of mental health, he strives to maintain a work-life balance by playing with his beloved golden doodle“pup-pup”,meditating, working out and not taking himself too seriously, ever.

