F1: I’Ve Got To Be At Verstappen's Level, Says Norris

(MENAFN- IANS) Mexico City, Oct 25 (IANS) Just days after his intense on-track battle with Max Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix, Lando Norris has been reflecting on the experience, acknowledging areas he aims to learn from.

The McLaren driver engaged in a fierce wheel-to-wheel contest with Verstappen, starting from Turn 1 on the opening lap. While Norris initially held the advantage, Verstappen soon fought back with a different tyre strategy, resulting in a hard-fought clash for the final podium spot.

Although Norris provisionally secured third, he was handed a five-second penalty for overtaking Verstappen while off-track, allowing the reigning world champion to keep his position. Verstappen also went over the track's white lines while defending, prompting Norris to question the ruling.

Reflecting on the battle ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, Norris explained, "I'd probably approach things in a pretty similar way. Slight tweaks here and there. Of course, I didn't come out on top in the whole battle... Max is probably the best in the world in this style of defense and attacking. I'm going up against the best, and therefore I've got to be at his level," Norris was quoted by F1 as saying.

Acknowledging that he still has progress to make, Norris sees the experience as an opportunity to improve. He added, "At the minute, I would say I'm not quite at the level I need to be. It's a shame to say, but it's probably the truth... I want to be the one that comes out on top. I believe I rightfully was, but obviously, the penalty changed things."

The young driver also raised concerns over the current rulings on wheel-to-wheel racing, suggesting there should be clarity for similar scenarios in the future. "I don't believe (the penalty) was correct," Norris shared. "The fact of getting off your brakes to achieve the ruling of being ahead at the apex, no matter how wide you run on the exit, is incorrect. I don't think that's how racing should be."

He feels the penalty was harsh, saying, "It's not that I shouldn't have got a penalty and he (Verstappen) should... We were both in the wrong, and therefore I think that's racing."