Voltas Limited Is Thrilled To Announce Its Exclusive Grand Mahotsav Offer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25th October 2024: In the festive spirit, this Diwali, Voltas Limited, the leading player in Room Air Conditioners in India, is thrilled to announce its exclusive Grand Mahotsav Offer. These special promotions are crafted to elevate your celebrations through unmatched savings and convenience. This year, Voltas and Voltas Beko invites customers to explore a host of exceptional deals that not only enhance home comfort but also enrich the festive shopping experience.



The Grand Mahotsav Offer feature a wide array of promotions tailored to meet diverse customer needs. Customers can enjoy up to 10% cashback on select products, making high-quality purchases more accessible than ever for both Voltas and Voltas Beko products. Additionally, Voltas and Voltas Beko provide fixed EMI options, allowing customers to acquire their desired products without high down payment, thereby enabling them to spread out payments and fully enjoy the benefits of Voltas products. Voltas and Voltas Beko are also working out a special offer with select partners where a customer can enjoy a cashback of upto Rs. 26,000 depending upon the products. For those looking to upgrade, Voltas offers air conditioner installations for a nominal package of just Rs. 699 + GST, along with an exciting exchange offer worth Rs. 5,000, provided by the dealer, hence making it easier to enhance home comfort while enjoying substantial savings.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO of Voltas Limited,“Diwali is a cherished time of joy and unity in India, and at Voltas, we wholeheartedly embrace this festive spirit. Our commitment to offering premium, energy-efficient products reflects our dedication to enhancing the comfort and convenience of our consumers while fostering togetherness among families. As the celebrations begin, we are excited to present a variety of special offers that cater to diverse needs and preferences. To meet the varied requirements of our consumers, we are ready to ensure the shine in the homes of our customers this season.



Diwali is not just a festival; it's an opportunity to create lasting memories. We invite our valued customers to explore our Grand Mahotsav Offer and celebrate this Diwali with confidence and joy.”



The Grand Mahotsav Offer is available at all authorized Voltas channel partners nationwide till 7th November 2024. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest store or avail online to take advantage of these exciting offers. For more information, please visit our website or contact your nearest Voltas dealer.



About Voltas Limited:



Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. Voltas has also launched a wide range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances products, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arçelik.

