TDS And Uscellular To Release Third Quarter Operating Results And Host Conference Call On November 1, 2024

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:
TDS ) and
United States Cellular Corporation
(NYSE:
USM ) will be webcasting their third quarter operating results conference call on November 1, 2024, at
9:00 a.m. Central Time.
The companies will release their financial results on November 1, 2024.
To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of or
href="" rel="nofollow" uscellula . The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video and voice services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,500 associates as of June 30, 2024.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS:
UScellular:
TDS Telecom:
SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation
