President Volodymyr Zelensky has received a report from Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, which includes intelligence indicating that Russia will deploy North Korean to combat zones as early as October 27-28.

“According to intelligence, the first North Korean are expected to be deployed by Russia to combat zones as early as October 27–28. This is a clear escalation by Russia, which is significant in contrast to all the misinformation widely circulated in Kazan these days,” Zelensky noted.

He stressed that the world can clearly see Russia's true intentions: to continue the war.“This is why a principled and strong response from global leaders is essential,” the President emphasized.

According to him, North Korea's actual involvement in combat should not be met with indifference or uncertain commentary, but with tangible pressure on both Moscow and Pyongyang, to uphold the UN Charter and to hold them accountable for this escalation.

As to the Kursk operation, Zelensky stressed that the buffer zone on Russian territory helps secure Ukraine against Russian attempts to expand the war in the east of Ukraine and is inflicting significant Russian losses.

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported on the current situation at the frontline, with particular focus on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Lyman directions, Zelensky noted.

“In the Donetsk region, the situation remains difficult, but our combat brigades are holding their positions and doing everything possible to destroy the occupiers,” the head of state wrote.

As reported, according to the General Staff, 187 combat engagements were recorded along the frontlines over the past day.

