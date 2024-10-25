Stefanchuk Meets With Ukrainian Soldiers Undergoing Training In Latvia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, spoke with Ukrainian recruits who are undergoing training and combat coordination at a military base in Latvia.

Stefanchuk reported this on , Ukrinform saw.

According to the parliament speaker, he visited one of the military bases located in Latvia, together with the speaker of Latvia's Saeima, Daiga Mierina.

"It is an honor for me to meet with our and to thank each of them for their courage and devotion to their Homeland," Stefanchuk said.

He added that during the meeting, he emphasized that over the past few days he held many meetings with parliament speakers from other states, with whom he discussed, among other things, the issue of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Stefanchuk discussed the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina.