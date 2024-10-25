CBA Engages With World Bank On Climate Change Agenda For COP29
Date
10/25/2024 9:13:16 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The work to be done within the framework of the 29th session of
the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on
Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku from November 11
to 22, was discussed between the Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
and the World Bank, Azernews reports citing the
post shared by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov on his official "X"
account.
"The next meeting within the framework of the Annual Meetings
was held with the World Bank's Executive Director for Operations,
Mrs. Anna Bjerde. At the meeting, we exchanged views on the
priorities of our country's cooperation with the World Bank, the
work to be done within the framework of COP29, important
initiatives on the agenda, and the World Bank's potential support
opportunities in this direction," he said.
