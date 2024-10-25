عربي


CBA Engages With World Bank On Climate Change Agenda For COP29

10/25/2024 9:13:16 AM

Nazrin Abdul

The work to be done within the framework of the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku from November 11 to 22, was discussed between the Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank, Azernews reports citing the post shared by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov on his official "X" account.

"The next meeting within the framework of the Annual Meetings was held with the World Bank's Executive Director for Operations, Mrs. Anna Bjerde. At the meeting, we exchanged views on the priorities of our country's cooperation with the World Bank, the work to be done within the framework of COP29, important initiatives on the agenda, and the World Bank's potential support opportunities in this direction," he said.

AzerNews

