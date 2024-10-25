عربي


JCET Revenues Of Q3 2024 And Q3 YTD 2024 Hit New Record High, Q3 Net Profit After Deducting Non-Recurring Items Increased By 19.5% Year-On-Year


10/25/2024 7:13:55 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Q3 2024 financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was
    RMB 9.49 billion, an increase of 14.9% year-on-year and 9.8% quarter-on-quarter, a record quarter in the company's history.
  • Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was
    RMB 0.46 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was RMB 0.44 billion, an increase of 19.5% year-on-year.

Q3 YTD 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was
    RMB 24.98 billion, an increase of 22.3% year-on-year, a record high in the company's history.
  • Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was
    RMB 1.08 billion, an increase of 10.6% year-on-year.
  • Earnings per share was
    RMB 0.60, as compared to RMB 0.54 in Q3 YTD 2023.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The financial report shows that in the third quarter of 2024, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 9.49
billion, an increase of 14.9% year-on-year, a record quarter in the company's history, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 0.46 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was RMB 0.44 billion in Q3 2024, an increase of 19.5% year-on-year. In Q3 YTD 2024, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 24.98 billion, an increase of 22.3% year-on-year, a record high in the company's history, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 1.08
billion, an increase of 10.6% year-on-year.

The operations of JCET factories have rebounded since 2024, and the company's capacity utilization rate is continuously increasing. In the first three quarters of this year, all business sector recovery has stabilized, and the company's earlier strategic layout began to contribute incremental growth. In the first three quarters, the revenues of the four major applications, including communications, consumer, computing, and automotive electronics all achieved double-digit year-on-year growth, with communication electronics achieving a significant growth of nearly 40% year-on-year. The company strengthened inventory control and supply chain management to ensure efficient circulation of capital, generating RMB 3.93 billion cash from operations in Q3 YTD 2024, a year-on-year increase of 29.7%.

JCET's acquisition of 80% equity of SanDisk (Shanghai), a global leading factory for memory chip packaging, has completed. This will further enhance the company's intelligent manufacturing and expand its market share in the memory and computing electronics. JCET microelectronics microsystem integration high-end manufacturing base has been put into use, providing one-stop IC back-end manufacturing services and addressing global customers' demand for high-performance chips.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET has actively promoted innovation in advanced packaging technology and capacity layout in recent years. Since the beginning of this year, the company business has continued to rebound, and its revenue in the first three quarters hits a new high in the company's history. JCET will continue to focus on advanced technology and high value-added markets to support sustainable development."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q3 2024 Report.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)




RMB in millions

















Sep 30, 2024


Dec 31, 2023

ASSETS










Current assets











Currency funds





9,257

7,325


Trading financial assets





2,003

2,306


Derivative financial assets





3

4


Accounts receivable





5,916

4,185


Receivables financing





35

38


Prepayments





133

104


Other receivables





117

87


Inventories





4,740

3,195


Other current assets





514

375

Total current assets







22,718


17,619

Non-current assets











Long-term receivables





33

33


Long-term equity investments





826

695


Other equity investments





434

447


Investment properties





83

86


Fixed assets





21,431

18,744


Construction in progress





2,728

1,053


Right-of-use assets





515

563


Intangible assets





745

662


Goodwill





3,546

2,248


Long-term prepaid expenses





10

17


Deferred tax assets





493

364


Other non-current assets





57

48

Total non-current assets







30,901


24,960

Total assets







53,619


42,579











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Sep 30, 2024


Dec 31, 2023

Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings





1,187

1,696


Notes payable





338

223


Accounts payable





8,143

4,782


Contract liabilities





316

185


Employee benefits payable





751

781


Taxes and surcharges payable





275

167


Other payables





385

354


Current portion of long-term liabilities





4,215

1,491


Other current liabilities





1

3

Total current liabilities







15,611


9,682

Non-current liabilities











Long-term borrowings





7,331

5,777


Lease liabilities





504

530


Long-term payables





833

0


Long-term employee benefits payable





15

14


Deferred income





424

384


Deferred tax liabilities





393

0


Other non-current liabilities





28

41

Total non-current liabilities







9,528


6,746

Total liabilities







25,139


16,428

Equity











Paid-in capital





1,789

1,789


Capital reserves





15,230

15,237


Accumulated other comprehensive income





410

543


Specialized reserves





1

0


Surplus reserves





257

257


Unappropriated profit





9,137

8,239

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





26,824

26,065

Minority shareholders





1,656

86

Total equity







28,480


26,151

Total liabilities and equity







53,619


42,579





















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)

RMB in millions, except share data













Three months ended


Nine months ended




Sep 30, 2024


Sep 30, 2023


Sep 30, 2024


Sep 30, 2023

Revenue



9,491


8,257


24,978


20,430

Less: Cost of sales

8,331

7,071

21,748

17,596




Taxes and surcharges

21

36

56

82




Selling expenses

69

55

187

155




Administrative expenses

100

190

533

536




Research and development expenses

413

413

1,232

1,082




Finance expenses

119

26

108

77




Including: Interest expenses

105

84

297

215






Interest income

69

35

210

70

Add: Other income

39

103

125

176



Investment income / (loss)

0

(12)

(14)

(34)




Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures

(14)

(12)

(43)

(34)



Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities

3

17

(2)

62



Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

6

(2)

(1)

(3)



Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(13)

(26)

(51)

(26)



Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets

(2)

5

3

21

Operating profit / (loss)



471


551


1,174


1,098

Add: Non-operating income

0

0

1

3

Less: Non-operating expenses

1

1

3

5

Profit / (loss) before income taxes



470


550


1,172


1,096

Less: Income tax expenses

16

72

101

122

Net profit / (loss)



454


478


1,071


974

Classified by continuity of operations









Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

454

478

1,071

974

Classified by ownership









Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



457


478


1,076


974


Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

(3)

0

(5)

0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

8,680

7,293

8,239

7,154

Less: Cash dividends declared

0

0

178

357

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)



9,137


7,771


9,137


7,771

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



(181)


(70)


(133)


280

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



(181)


(70)


(133)


280

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

0

(7)

(13)

10


Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

0

0

0

1


Change in the fair value of other equity investments

0

(7)

(13)

9

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

(181)

(63)

(120)

270


Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

(181)

(63)

(120)

270

Total comprehensive income



273


867


938


1,254


Including:









Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

276

408

943

1,254


Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders

(3)

0

(5)

0

Earnings per share











Basic earnings per share

0.25

0.26

0.60

0.54


Diluted earnings per share

0.25

0.26

0.60

0.54




















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)

RMB in millions













Three months ended


Nine months ended




Sep 30, 2024


Sep 30, 2023


Sep 30, 2024


Sep 30, 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

9,011

7,574

25,601

20,737


Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

139

52

337

267


Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

92

126

375

289

Total cash inflows from operating activities

9,242

7,752

26,313

21,293


Cash payments for goods and services

6,742

5,840

17,996

14,293


Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

1,198

899

3,446

2,972


Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

284

180

573

646


Other cash payments relating to operating activities

111

221

364

349

Total cash outflows from operating activities

8,335

7,140

22,379

18,260

Net cash flows from operating activities



907


612


3,934


3,033

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Cash receipts from returns of investments

3,600

3,601

12,650

11,881


Cash receipts from investment income

15

15

30

68


Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

1

99

6

131

Total cash inflows from investing activities

3,616

3,715

12,686

12,080


Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

1,219

845

3,089

2,434


Cash payments for investments

4,000

5,181

12,350

11,161


Net cash payments for acquisition of subsidiaries and other business units

1,520

0

1,520

0

Total cash outflows from investing activities

6,739

6,026

16,959

13,595

Net cash flows from investing activities



(3,123)


(2,311)


(4,273)


(1,515)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Cash proceeds from investments by others

0

32

776

262



Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries

0

0

765

86


Cash receipts from borrowings

2,050

4,823

5,057

6,487

Total cash inflows from financing activities

2,050

4,855

5,833

6,749


Cash repayments for debts

1,048

3,723

3,011

5,464


Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses

83

78

435

545


Other cash payments relating to financing activities

21

22

74

69

Total cash outflows from financing activities

1,152

3,823

3,520

6,078

Net cash flows from financing activities



898


1,032


2,313


671

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(46)


(7)


(42)


30

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(1,364)


(674)


1,932


2,219

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

10,621

5,346

7,325

2,453

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



9,257


4,672


9,257


4,672

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, eight manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.

SOURCE JCET Group

PR Newswire

